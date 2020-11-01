Fortnite: The Biden-Harris campaign and the Build Back Better map

The US Presidential elections are almost here. As a part of the election campaign, former Vice-President and current Presidential candidate Joe Biden has launched a new map on Fortnite.

The new map is located in Reboot City and is called the Build Back Better with Biden. It is aimed at promoting the message of the campaign i.e, the environment and the economy are related to each other.

This solo-player campaign takes approximately 20-30 minutes to finish and made it to the Fortnite platform this Friday night. As per Christian Tom, the digital partnership campaign director for Biden, this move was made to reach people where they were available for large amounts of time.

He also said that gaming would give their campaign a new and refreshing platform. He believes that the new map is a fun way to reach out and mobilize voters.

Signs placed all over the map in Fortnite encourage players to go over to makeaplan.com to plan out how to vote. Players can also text Fortnite to 30330 to learn how to send in their ballots early and how to go about voting on the day of the elections.

Image Credits : Makeaplan.com

This isn't the first time that Biden is venturing into the gaming sector to forward his campaign. About a month back, as a part of his campaign, a new virtual field office in Animal Crossings: New Horizon was launched.

Build Back Better in Fortnite

In the new map, there are a few objectives that players need to complete once they arrive via train at the No Malarkey station in Fortnite. The six campaign missions are as follows:

Image Credits : Epic Games

#1 Install three Scranton Towers

This mission gives a shout out to Biden's birthplace, Scranton. Players are tasked with installing three 5G towers so that every American has access to broadband.

#2 Help Build a New Research Facility at Champs Construction Site

Players are tasked with building a research facility at the local historically black college, while staying inside the blueprint at all times.

#3 Visit Joe's Famous Ice Cream shop

Players need to slide down the colors and collect as much ice cream as they can.

#4 Help make Major's Auto Car factory run clean

Players need to help unwrap new solar panels on the roof and install new environment-friendly AC units inside the factory.

#5 Complete Kamala's sneaker run

Kamala Harris is known for sporting sneakers. They're a part of her wardrobe. Players need to find all 10 sneakers placed all over the game.

#6 Restore the Aviator River

Players need to collect and clean up the Aviator river. This challenge is a shout-out to Biden's plans of mobilizing the Civilian Climate Corps.

The entire plan does sound very exciting, and it's definitely a refreshing take on election campaign strategies. Given the fact that most people are stuck at home due to the pandemic and how popular Fortnite is, it's nice to see people coming up with innovative methods to move ahead with their campaigns.

The esports community has taken an active interest in the election. In the month of October, 100Thieves turned their LA compound into a makeshift voting center, making them the first esports organization to do so.