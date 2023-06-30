Makeup x Breakup season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Makeup x Breakup is all set to air on ALLBLK on Thursday, June 6, 2023. The series centers around a couple whose lives take a dramatic turn after one of them decides to break up, leaving the other completely shocked. Here's the official synopsis of the second season of Makeup x Breakup, as per their YouTube channel:

''This season we travel back to a time when life was less complicated. While revisiting 2014, we experience the earlier days when Brooke and Blake first began dating. Before the drama, there was once love; that is until Brooke runs into her college sweetheart. Suppressed feelings begin to resurface and the love that was once lost, emerges.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Will selfish decisions affect all parties involved or will the two manage to conceal their hidden relationship? Is love simply enough to weather the storm in the big apple? As her passionate relationship with her live-in lover takes them both on a ride, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs a psychological thriller that puts her life at risk.''

The series features Nicolette Ellis in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The show has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Makeup x Breakup season 2 cast: Nicolette Ellis and others to star in drama series

1) Nicolette Ellis as Brooke Holiday

Nicolette Ellis stars in the lead role as Brooke Holiday in ALLBLK's Makeup x Breakup. Brooke is a fascinating woman with many dreams, desires, and ambitions. Brooke breaking up with her boyfriend forms the crux of the story, and their relationship defines the series.

Nicolette Ellis has been superb throughout the show, and based on the trailer for the new season, she'll continue to deliver another memorable performance. Her other notable acting credits include Stiletto Dreams, Situationships, #LoveMyRoomie, and many more.

2) Omar Salmon as Blake Mitchell

Omar Salmon essays the role of Blake Mitchell in the drama series. Blake's girlfriend, Brooke, breaks up with him, and he decides to get back into the dating game. Salmon has received critical acclaim for his performance, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the upcoming season.

Omar Salmon has previously appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, wherein he played the role of an FBI Agent.

3) Kamel Goffin as Spencer

Kamel Goffin plays the role of Spencer in Makeup x Breakup. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are available at this point, but viewers can expect him to play a key role in the show's upcoming season. Goffin is known for his appearances in other films and TV shows like Godfather of Harlem, Power, The Business of Christmas, and Colin in Black & White, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars various others in significant supporting roles:

Olivia Gray as Shannon Baxter

Emilio Evans as Bryce Grove

Karmia Berry as Laura Richards

Sean Dominic as Victor Parish

Jamil Moore as Kyle

Devale Ellis as Gavin

Don't miss the latest season of Makeup x Breakup on ALLBLK on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

