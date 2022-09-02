Making the Cut: Why did the judges decide to eliminate Markantoine over Rafael in Episode 6? 

Making the Cut released Episode 6 for viewers to watch on Thursday night. After a shocking double elimination in Episode 5, the designers needed to up their game since there was a lot at stake. The Top 5 contestants returned for another unique challenge that revolved around social media campaigns.

The Top 5 contestants had to create social media content in order to capture people's attention. Their outfits had to relay a message to the audience about their brand. Apart from social media posts, the designers had to create a two-look collection that represented their brand. One had to be a high-fashion runway look, while the other had to be accessible.

The contestants were given two days to complete the assignment, that included filming and editing their videos on their phones. The designers were also given one seamstress each to work with in the design studio, as well as one to help out overnight. Their videos also factored heavily on their outcome.

Sadly, despite their efforts to spread the message of their brand, one contestant faced elimination. With the competition nearing its end, the stakes are higher. When it came to an underwhelming performance, there were more than one designer who fell into that category after they missed to stun the judges.

The judges were the least impressed with Rafael, Jeanette and Markantoine's outfits. Ultimately, they decided to eliminate Markantoine.

The judges decided to eliminate Markantoine over Rafael and Jeanette in Making the Cut, Episode 6

This week, apart from the regular judges, Heidi Klum, Jeremy Scott and Nicole Richie, there were two guest judges who made an appearance. It was none other than Halle and Chole Bailey. The judges found several issues with Jeanette, Markantoine, and Rafael's outfits.

When it came to Jeanette, the drapey high-fashion runway look didn't appear natural. When it came to Markantoine's outfit, they liked his high-fashion design. However, the accessible one was the issue. The judges claimed it looked like a school art project and that there was just too much going on.

As for Rafael, the judges didn't understand the entire concept of his design until they saw the video. As the fabric was stiff, the pants were ill-fitting. When it came to the accessible outfit, the judges found the accessories terrible.

With so many issues in Rafael's designs, the Making the Cut judges still decided to give him another chance and keep him in the competition. During the discussion, Heidi told the other judges that she would fight to keep Rafael because he was her favorite. She added that over the past few weeks, his designs had been good. Hence, he deserved another chance.

The Making the Cut judges also agreed in unison to what Heidi had to say. Hence, during the feedback session, the judges broke the news to Markantoine. Sadly, the designer was shocked and hurt by the decision. During his confessional, he shared that this was one of his best design so far.

The first six episodes of Making the Cut are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video .

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das