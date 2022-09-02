Which contestants were sent home in Making the Cut Season 3, Episode 5? Recap and more

Season 3 of Making the Cut started with 10 designers, and now only seven remain. Facing an elimination that may evict two or more contestants, the contestants returned to their tables for an all-new challenge. The episode showcased the designers putting their best foot forward in creating a festive wear collection.

The Top 7 designers had to create a piece for their high-fashion runway look, and one as an accessible interpretation of the runway look. The contestants were given one whole day to complete their assignments. They each had one seamstress working with them in the design studio during the day. In addition, they also had one working overnight.

The theme of the fashion show was a daytime outdoor desert runway. After last week's impeccable runway looks, the judges, Nicole Richie, the creative director of House of Harlow 1960, Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino and host Heidi Klum, had high expectations from the designers. However, they were sadly let down by each of their looks at the end of the fashion show.

The designers were already gutted that the judges felt uninspired by their outfits. To make matters worse, two contestants were on the verge of being sent home. After much deliberation, the judges decided that it was the end of the road for Sienna and Curtis.

"What went wrong?": Making the Cut Season 3, Episode 5 featured the contestants disappointing the judges

The episode featured all seven contestants trying to gain inspiration for their two-look festival collection. Each designer chose a festive theme that was close to their hearts. While some had an idea for their looks, few struggled with their accessible looks.

The Making the Cut designers had an entire day and a seamstress working with them. Sienna was inspired by the Chinese Lantern Festival and was using a male model for the first time. Jeanette decided to base her festive look after the Carnival. Curtis' looks were inspired from the Gay Pride Festival. Likewise, each designer was inspired in their own way.

After a brief conversation with Tim Gunn, the designers who were given a little push and feedback from the host decided to make some changes to their outfits.

Check out what inspired the Making the Cut designers to create their looks for the runway:

Jeanette Limas - Carnival Rafael Chaouiche - Metallic fabric Sienna Li- Chinese Lantern Festival Yannik Zamboni - Summer Georgia Hardinge - Colors Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert - Igloofest Curtis Cassell - Gay Pride Festival

Before the elimination, when the Making the Cut judges sat down to share their comments, Heidi said that she felt very underwhelmed and uninspired. She wasn't the only one to almost lose her cool with the designers after the disappointing fashion show.

When it came to Yannik's feedback, the judges shared that they weren't inspired by his accessible look. However, the contestant felt otherwise. This led Jeremy to lose his cool and he told all the contestants that he was very disappointed and uninspired by them instead. He threw his diary around claiming he didn't write down any notes because there was nothing to be written after the fashion show.

Sadly, the Making the Cut judges found Sienna's design completely missing the mark, hence she was eliminated. Curtis was the second person to not make the cut this week, as Curtis’ design had a lot more flaws than the rest.

The first six episodes of Making the Cut are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video .

Edited by Sayati Das