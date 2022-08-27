Did anyone go home on Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 4? Theme, drama, and more explored

The popular competitive design show, Making the Cut, released two binge-worthy episodes of its brand new season on August 25, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video. The episode saw the remaining contestants putting their best designs forward in a team challenge that took place for the first time in the show's history.

All the designers managed to impress the judges Nicole Richie, the creative director of House of Harlow 1960, Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino, host Heidi Klum, and special guest Wisdom Kaye. None of the contestants were eliminated from the show.

Cast members of Making the Cut who are still in the run to win the title include Jeanette Limas, Curtis Cassell, Georgia Hardinge, Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert, Rafael Chaouiche, Sienna Li, and Yannik Zamboni.

Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 4 showed the contestants giving excellent performances

The episode merged all seven contestants into one team for a unique challenge. The designers chose the theme themselves, and each came up with their own design, which was cohesive but had their own brand element at the same time. While some contestants were pleasantly surprised, others were skeptical about how this would turn out to be.

The Making the Cut contestants only had seven hours to create their designs, including a brief conversation with host Tim Gunn and model fittings. However, they were still given time for fabric shopping and designing. The designers took time to process the information before getting the work done.

Tim explained that all looks should be accessible and advised the contestants not to "overthink or overdesign" and just "focus and deliver." While the initial suggestion was dresses or swimwear, it didn't align with everyone on the team as they had such different and distinct tastes. The one theme they all agreed on was about creating a funeral look.

The theme was an Italian mafia funeral for the death of mob boss Giovanni. They each picked a character that they would represent at the funeral and designed their dresses based off of the same. Check out which characters the Making the Cut designers decided to base their designs on:

1) Georgia Hardinge - The Priest

2) Sienna Li - The Widow

3) Curtis Cassell - The Fashionista Son

4) Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert - The Rockstar Son

5) Jeanette Limas - The Widow's Best Friend

6) Yannik Zamboni - The Mistress

7) Rafael Chaouiche - The Murder

Yannik and Sienna got into a little argument over the sewing machine. While the former had established a rule that no one could change machines, Sienna ended up using his as hers didn't work. This delayed his designs and stressed him out, causing him to have several outbursts. However, both of them, along with the other Making the Cut cast members, brought their A game to the runway.

With such interesting characters, the judges were in the spot of finalizing their winner as well as one who would be sent packing. By the end of the episode, Yannik was crowned the winner with a unanimous vote. The judges revealed that no one was going home as they all did an incredible job.

The contestant who earns the Making the Cut title will receive a chance to be mentored by Amazon Fashion, a chance to sell out a collection in the Making the Cut store, and $1 million to invest in their business. They will also have the liberty to create additional color options and companion pieces for the store.

The first four episodes are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the next two will be released on September 1, 2022.

