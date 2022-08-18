Who is Georgia Hardinge? Making the Cut contestant’s brand uses a 3D approach to create designs

Making the Cut is back with its latest installment and boasts a new set of incredibly talented and unique designers that are ready to leave their mark in the world of fashion. One of the 10 contestants in the race to win $1 million is sustainable 3D designer Georgia Hardinge from London. Her designs have been worn by icons such as Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Alicia Keys. Hardinge's designs have been recognized by Victoria’s Secret, Swarovski, and Lancôme, among other reputed brands.

Making the Cut Season 3 will air on Prime Video on August 19 in more than 240 countries worldwide. Returning to the show are Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who will be joined by Nichole Richie and Jeremy Scott as judges. Other popular icons such as Chloe x Halle, Jason Bolden, and Wisdom Kaye will appear as guest judges this season.

In Amazon Studios’ press release, Heidi Klum said:

“I am excited for Making the Cut to return this summer for its third season. I was so happy to be reunited with Tim, Nicole, and Jeremy as we searched for the next great global fashion brand among our most talented group of designers yet! This season’s fashion far exceeded our expectations and there are so many amazing looks that I cannot wait to wear myself.”

Meet the 3D designer Georgia Hardinge of Making the Cut

Georgia Hardinge is a graduate of Parsons Paris School of Art and Design and launched her namesake label in 2010. The designer uses organic and recycled fabrics in her designs and focuses on luxurious sustainability. She is also largely inspired by architecture and uses the pleating technique to create 3D sculptural silhouettes in free-flowing fabrics. Her inspirations often include the infrastructure of London since it has a great mix of old and modern buildings.

Spotlighting her brand, the designer's website says:

"Georgia Hardinge is a contemporary brand, inspired by new technologies and innovation. The brand incorporates a strong sculptural style bringing a 3dimentional approach to wearable pieces."

Hardinge was nominated for the Sustainability Award at the 2019 Drapers Awards. In an interview with Drapers in 2019, when asked to describe her brand, the designer said:

"A sculptural, sustainable womenswear label that is exciting, bringing a three-dimensional approach to feminine shapes."

In the interview, she also explained that sustainability is one of the biggest challenges faced by the fashion industry.

Speaking on the subject, she further added:

"The retail industry has such a negative effect on the environment so it’s important to work together to make a change."

The Making the Cut contestant has received a lot of appreciation ever since she first launched her brand. She was awarded the BFC Contemporary Sponsorship and Fashion Trust Grant for her unique structural style. The designer was asked to represent the UK at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2022 in Rwanda as part of a catwalk show.

Hardinge's designs have been worn by Florence Welch, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kylie Minogue, and Grimes, among other notable icons. She has been named One to Watch by Grazia and Elle.

Other contestants participating in Making the Cut Season 3 include Curtis Cassel, Emily Bargeron, Gabriella Meyer, Ciana Chyanne Morgan, Jeanette Lima, Rafael Chaouiche, Sienna Li, and Yannik Zamboni.

