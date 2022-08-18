Making the Cut Season 3 guest judges: Chloe x Halle and others to appear in Prime Video’s fashion reality series

Making the Cut returns with Season 3 on Amazon Prime with Emmy winners Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn as hosts of the show. Ten budding designers and entrepreneurs from across the world will compete in the show to showcase their creativity and emerge as the "next big global fashion brand."

Winners will receive $1 million to invest in their business and a chance to be mentored by Amazon Fashion. Additionally, they will get a "chance to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store."

Each week, the contestants will have to create an "accessible look" and a "runway look" that will be showcased in a fashion show. Making the Cut Season 3 will take place in Los Angeles, while the runway shows will be hosted at Vasquez Rocks, Rodeo Drive, and a skyscraper rooftop.

Speaking about the new season of the fashion reality series, Klum admitted that things got pretty "heated" on the judging panel this year. She told Newsweek:

"Jeremy has a little bit of a fit. I don't know if you saw in some of the trailers already, he got very upset with one of the designers, which I happen to love!"

Who will be the guest judges on Making the Cut Season 3?

Klum will be a judge on the show along with returning judges Nicole Richie, the creative director of House of Harlow 1960, and Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino. Along with these experts, the show will bring in a host of guest judges, and we have listed their details below.

1) Chloe x Halle

With their singing and acting talent, R&B singers Chloe and Halle Bailey made a niche for themselves in the industry. The sisters got Beyoncé's attention after they started posting music covers on YouTube. The duo was later signed to the legend's label, Parkwood Entertainment.

The self-taught musicians are best known for their EP Sugar Symphony, the mixtape The Two of Us, and debut album The Kids Are Alright, among others. The pop superstars have also acted in the sitcom Grown-ish and The Disney Holiday Singalong.

2) Jason Bolden

A-List stylist Jason Bolden, born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, is renowned for his visually appealing style. The fashion stylist and interior designer began his career in retail and worked for Chloe, Oscar de la Renta, and Gucci.

The co-founder of JSN Studio and the owner of a vintage store, The Garment Room in New York, has a massive clientele including Ava DuVernay, Amandla Steinberg, Zazie Beetz, Sasha Lane, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Mindy Kaling, Wiz Khalifa, and Tika Sumpter, among others.

3) Wisdom Kaye

Twenty-year-old fashion TikToker/model Wisdom Kaye is best known for his eclectic fashion sense. His love for fashion started in high school after he used personal styling as a coping mechanism to deal with bullies.

The resident of Houston, Texas, often posts his fashionable pictures and videos for his 5.3 million+ followers. IMG signed Wisdom in 2020 after his soaring popularity. He has since worked with Coach, Revlon, Dior, Fendi, and Ralph Lauren.

Ten new designers competing in Making the Cut Season 3 are:

Georgia Hardinge (London, England) Jeanette Limas (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Ciara Chyanne Morgan (Los Angeles, California) Curtis Cassell (Brooklyn, New York) Emily Bargeron (Savannah, Georgia) Gabriella Meyer (Chicago, Illinois) Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert (Montreal, Canada) Rafael Chaouiche (Curitiba, Brazil) Sienna Li (New York, New York) Yannik Zamboni (Zurich, Switzerland)

The first season of Making the Cut premiered on March 27, 2020, and Jonny Cota from Los Angeles, California, was declared the show's winner. Andrea Pitter from Brooklyn, New York, was declared the winner of the second season.

Visit Prime Video on August 19 to watch the new season of Making the Cut. Two episodes will be released each week, with a grand finale streaming on September 9.

Edited by Sayati Das