Come Dance With Me grand finale: How did Kennedy and Justin impress the judges' panel?

Come Dance With Me came to an end with the Season finale on Friday night. After ten weeks of competition and amazing routines, only three teams were left remaining.

Titled Grand Finale, the parent-kid duos will perform in two rounds. At the end of their encore performance, one team wowed the judges the most, and it was none other than Justin and Kennedy.

The father and daughter duo took to center stage to perform their 'Carousel' routine once again. Jenna Dewan shared that she chose this performance again because, according to her, this dance had it all.

She claimed it had incredible storytelling, characters, beautiful technique, emotional connection and that she wanted to see them perform it again on the grand finale stage.

Justin and Kennedy wowed the judges with their encore performance in the grand finale of Come Dance With Me

During their confessional, Kennedy shared that if she were to look back on their performance, they would've probably looked lost, but it was hard for her dad to pick up the routine, because this was their first performance on the show.

But back at it again after weeks of impressing the judges with other routines, the father-daughter duo on Come Dance With Me gave it their best.

With more experience, they aimed to impress the judges by elevating their routine, and that's exactly what they did. Not missing a beat, their performance was stronger and sharper. It had the audience and judges cheering for them and wanting more.

After their performance, Jenna shared:

"That is how you do it! The growth that you just showed with that dance. Sharper, stronger, You were even more confident Kennedy. I love your confidence, and you just claimed it with that dance. So great. Justin , your wave at the beginning, when we first saw it to now, you were just so embodied and so amazing."

After their week one performance of the same routine, they earned a score of 8.5 from Jenna. This week, she gave them a perfect 10. Tricia shared that the Come Dance With Me team worked on everything they asked for. She added that their performance had quality and was seamless.

Dexter shared that he was taken to the circus with their performance. He added that it was the details and range of motion that impressed him the most. Dexter shared that they showed overall growth in the grand finale.

The father and daughter duo received a perfect 10 from Tricia and Dexter as well, giving them a perfect 30. At the end of round one, Justin and Kennedy were closer to winning the grand finale as they topped the scoreboard.

More details on what happened this week on Come Dance With Me grand finale

Episode 10 of Come Dance With Me featured the teams performing one of the judges' favorite routines from early on in the season. For round two, they had to perform a new routine with one of the most difficult choreographical sequences. The team with the highest score at the end of two rounds will walk away with a grand prize of $100,000.

The other two teams who joined Justin and Kennedy in the grand finale in Come Dance With Me were Emily and Anna, along with Avery and Jack. At the end of their round one performance, Jack and Avery received a total score of 28.5. The mother-and-daughter duo received a score of 27.

It all boiled down to the second round where they had one more chance to impress the judges and stand a chance of winning the grand finale.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday night at 8.00 PM ET, only on CBS. Readers can check local listings for more information.

