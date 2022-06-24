What time will Come Dance With Me Season 1 finale air? Three teams, release date, dance routines and more explored

Season 1 of Come Dance With Me is coming to an end. The dance competition's season finale will air on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8 PM ET on CBS. The show began with 12 teams but only 3 teams are left now to compete in the finale.

The three child-parent duo finalists who will perform their routines to win the title and the $100,000 cash prize are Emily and Anna, Kennedy and Justin, and Avery and Jack.

Everything you need to know about the Come Dance With Me season finale

The finale of CBS' Come Dance With Me finale is all set to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The Grand Finale episode will see the three teams dancing one last time on the stage after impressing the judges last week with their performances.

From what we know, the finale will kick off with judges Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield, and Tricia Miranda performing to Levitating by Dua Lipa feat. Da Baby. The finalists will then perform encores of the judges’ favorite routines from the season. They will be seen performing to beloved hits like The Greatest by Sia, When I Grow Up by The Pussycat Dolls, and By Your Side by Calvin Harris feat. Tom Grennan.

Quick recap of Come Dance With Me Episode 10

Episode 10 of Come Dance With Me, which aired last week on June 17, saw many heartwarming performances from the contestants. The official description of the semi-final episode read:

“The four remaining teams dance not once, but twice to prove they have what it takes to advance to the grand finale. The final four perform routines to top songs, including ‘Tiny Dancer’ (Elton John), ‘I Won't Give Up’ (Jason Mraz), ‘Happy’ (Pharrell Williams) and more.”

The teams who performed were:

1) Team Avery and Jack from Phoenix, Arizona

Child: Avery (age 11)

Dad: Jack (network engineer)

2) Team Kennedy and Justin from Stafford, Virginia

Child: Kennedy (age 10)

Dad: Justin (public information officer)

3) Team Mia and Crystal from Lexington, South Carolina

Child: Mia (age 10)

Mom: Crystal (preschool teacher)

4) Team Emily and Anna from Woodland Hills, California

Child: Emily (age 12)

Mom: Anna (interior designer)

All four teams gave it their best in order to seal a spot in the finale. Justin and Kennedy’s performance to the song Tiny Dancer by Elton John left the judges teary-eyed as it beautifully depicted the “emotional connection” between the father and the daughter. Host Philip Lawrence asked Kennedy about her dancing style and how she connected with it, after the touching performance. She replied:

“Sometimes it’s just, it just feels really good. And especially, with this style of dance I can really express myself and who I am. And I love it so much.”

In the end, Mia and Crystal were at the bottom of the scoreboard with 51 points. They were eliminated from the show, allowing the other three teams to go through to the finals. In the previous episode, Team Emily and Anna scored the highest with 58 points, followed by Kennedy and Justin who scored 57.5 points. Team Avery and Jack secured the third spot with 57 points.

Tune in on Friday, June 24, to witness the teams’ last performances and find out the winner of Come Dance With Me.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far