Mango x Simon Miller Summer 2023 capsule collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Mango and Simon Miller have come together to create a Summer 2023 capsule collection that has fashion lovers buzzing with excitement. This collaboration is the result of the two brands sharing a vision for sustainable and ethical fashion as well as their desire to push boundaries in the industry.

Simon Miller, the California-based brand known for its vibrant use of color and festive designs, has teamed up with the Spanish-based brand Mango to launch a much-anticipated summer capsule collection.

The Simon Miller x Mango collection, which includes 64 pieces ranging from $40 to $400, is motivated by the carefree spirit and deep hues of the Mediterranean Sea. The collection includes a range of colorful and crochet pieces and everyday essentials such as oversized T-shirts, crisp button-up shirts, and white jeans. The collection is available to shop now at the official websites of the two brands.

Mango x Simon Miller Summer 2023 capsule collection features a deep blue and bright yellow color palate

The partnership between the two brands was born out of mutual admiration for each other's work. Mango recognized the innovative designs and sustainable practices of Simon Miller and saw an opportunity to bring fresh ideas to its own brand. Meanwhile, Simon Miller was drawn to Mango's global reach and resources that could help spread its eco-conscious message to more people.

This Summer 2023 capsule features versatile pieces designed for everyday wear. There are oversized blazers paired with matching shorts, high-waisted trousers, flowy dresses, and lightweight tops in bold prints and bright colors. Key trends seen throughout the collection include boxy silhouettes, statement sleeves, and tropical-inspired prints.

Σ @ailiyx The Mango x Simon Miller capsule is everything The Mango x Simon Miller capsule is everything 🌞 https://t.co/KrBZ1FsXwL

When it came to inspiration, the two brands looked to nature and their shared commitment to sustainability. The designers incorporated natural materials like organic cotton, recycled polyester, and linen into the collection, ensuring that every piece had a low environmental impact.

Additionally, both brands infused their signature aesthetics into the designs; Mango's clean lines and classic shapes were mixed with the California-based brand's playful use of texture and color.

Jinxie Girl @JinxEGirl The New Simon Miller x Mango Collection Will Transport You to Your Fave Mediterranean Destination dlvr.it/SpVn12 The New Simon Miller x Mango Collection Will Transport You to Your Fave Mediterranean Destination dlvr.it/SpVn12 https://t.co/oBfSdvRFo3

During an interview with Vogue, Chelsea Hansford, the creative director and CEO of the California-based brand, said:

"When Mango contacted me, it was very different from any other brand, because although it has such an obtainable price point, Mango still operates from this luxury lens. It was an instant ‘yes’! I saw so much of what Simon Miller could bring to the collaboration just with colors and prints and storytelling."

She further added:

"There’s obviously a lot of pieces in there that you can mix and match and style whatever way, but I think the fun part is the fact that you can be planning a vacation to the South of France or the Amalfi Coast and you have this full look that you can actually afford and wear–that’s what I’m most excited about."

hjui @Hjfer606Hjui The Simon Miller x Mango Capsule Collection Is Live–Here’s How to Shop It! - healthfatal.com/the-simon-mill… The Simon Miller x Mango Capsule Collection Is Live–Here’s How to Shop It! - healthfatal.com/the-simon-mill… https://t.co/n8cJ0vd0om

The collaboration has the potential to make a significant impact on the fashion industry. The two brands are establishing a standard for other brands to aspire to by concentrating on sustainable and ethical practices

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, collaborations like Mango x Simon Miller will become more commonplace. By working together, brands can leverage each other's strengths and create something truly special. And hopefully, with continued efforts towards sustainability and ethical practices, the future of fashion will be both beautiful and responsible.

