Manic Street Preachers and Suede UK and Ireland tour 2024: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

Two iconic indie rock bands, Manic Street Preachers and Suede, left fans thrilled as they revealed their plans for a joint UK and Ireland tour scheduled for the summer of 2024. The highly-anticipated tour will see the two bands share the stage once again, promising an unforgettable musical experience for their dedicated fanbase.

This exciting announcement comes after their successful joint European tour in 1993 and a recent US tour last year. Manic Street Preachers and Suede have also scheduled joint performances in Japan for the upcoming winter season, making this collaboration a global sensation.

The UK and Ireland tour, scheduled for June and July 2024, is set to be a highlight of the summer concert season. Fans can expect each band to perform about 16 tracks. They will both take the stage and perform 75-minute sets each.

Manic Street Preachers' bassist and lyricist, Nick Wire, expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour during a recent appearance on BBC Breakfast.

"We've both got a dedicated fanbase, but we do share a gene pool and a rabid denomination of fans. It's because we never belonged to anything apart from ourselves. We were never part of grunge; we were never part of Britpop. And we just looked better than anyone back then anyway," he said.

Brett Anderson, the frontman of Suede, also spoke about the collaboration, saying:

"It's really inspiring to have a band that you love playing with you. It's like a friendly competition."

Tickets for Manic Street Preachers and Suede's tour will go on sale at 9 am BST on Friday, October 13 via Ticketmaster.

Manic Street Preachers and Suede UK and Ireland tour will begin in Llangollen and end in London

Manic Street Preachers and Suede will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Llangollen, which is scheduled to take place on June 28, 2024. After visiting several cities, the bands will finally wrap up their tour with their London concert on July 18, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

June 28, 2024 – Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

July 2, 2024 – Dublin Trinity College

July 5, 2024 – Cardiff Castle

July 10, 2024 – Edinburgh Castle

July 12, 2024 – Manchester Castlefield Bowl

July 13, 2024 – Leeds Millennium Square

July 18, 2024 – London Alexandra Palace Park

Manic Street Preachers have headlined various festivals such as Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival, and Reading. They have received several accolades over the years, including 11 NME Awards, eight Q Awards, and four BRIT Awards. They received Mercury Prize nominations in 1996 and 1999, as well as a nomination at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

They ranked at number 1 on the UK charts four times: in 1998 with This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours and the single If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, in 2000 with the single The Masses Against the Classes, and in 2021 with The Ultra Vivid Lament. Their album sales have exceeded 10 million copies globally.