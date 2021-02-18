Marc D'Amelio slams allegations of abusing Charli D'Amelio

Marc D'Amelio responded to another TikTok account that accused him and his wife of abusing Charli D'Amelio. He denied all allegations of abuse and suggested that resources could be used in a better fashion.

The TikTok account called ".chvrdm" posted a screen share video from an iPhone. In the video, they played a segment from one of Marc D'Amelio's TikTok, and in the back corner, there appeared to be a dog's tail wagging and making a shadow after. The iPhone user screenshotted that frame and zoomed in on the tail.

However, the TikToker claims the tail isn't a dog at all, but rather Charli D'Amelio's mother hitting and abusing her. The shadow was circled in white, and the video had a line of text over it that said:

"Look, that's Heidi's hand. She is hitting Charli. Guys, we need to save her; this is not a joke. #SaveCharli."

So far, there is no evidence beyond what the TikToker posted, and from the looks of the video, there is no other person in the shot. There doesn't appear to be anything other than a dog's tail, but the TikToker is claiming abuse. Of course, that didn't sit well with Charli D'Amelio's parents.

Marc D'Amelio responds to the TikToker, who accuses him and his wife of abuse against Charli D'Amelio

THIS IS MESSED UP: Charli D’Amelio’s dad Marc responds to person who makes video alleging his wife Heidi was hitting Charli. Marc says “Wrongfully accusing parents of abuse is serious. Also, you are wasting time and resources that could be spent helping victims of abuse.” pic.twitter.com/OS9gEY8T0P — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 17, 2021

The claims of abuse are serious, and the video started to gain some traction despite lacking hard evidence beyond a shadow. Marc D'Amelio responded to the TikTok in the comments.

"Wrongfully accusing parents of abuse is serious. Also, you are wasting time and resources that could be spent helping true victims of abuse."

The TikToker who posted the video responded to Marc D'Amelio as well but didn't have much to say. All they replied with was, "Ok, Idc soul seller," which is referring to the sentiment that he is selling his daughters essentially on TikTok.

Regardless of how the TikToker feels about Charli D'Amelio's parents, there really is no proof of abuse from them. All the video did was show a tail wagging in the background, which is the D'Amelio family dog.

The video probably got more traction than it ever really deserved, and it's no wonder that Marc D'Amelio had to respond to what the TikToker said. It caught the attention of some fans, but it's unlikely that this story will go any further beyond TikTok theories and speculation.