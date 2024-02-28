Marcus Smart x Puma All-Pro Nitro shoes: Everything we know so far

The Marcus Smart x Puma All-Pro Nitro collaborative variant was recently presented by the shoe label. This sneaker is entirely decked in Fluro Green Pes hues. The footwear is both a functional basketball shoe and a symbol of Marcus Smart's YounGame Changer initiative.

Scheduled to enter the shoe market on March 12, 2024, the Marcus Smart x Puma All-Pro Nitro shoes will be dropped for sale via the Puma App. They will be sold with a selling price label of $140 per pair.

More details about the Marcus Smart x Puma All-Pro Nitro shoes

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Puma)

With the help of iconic players like LaMelo Ball and Breanna Stewart, Puma has risen to fame in the elite basketball industry thanks to its innovative products, strong commitment to athlete collaborations, and spirit of teamwork.

Last summer, Puma displayed their commitment to creativity in basketball shoe design with the launch of the All-Pro Nitro model, which was promoted through an ad campaign starring Scoot Henderson.

Puma athlete and NBA player Marcus Smart continues this upward trajectory with the unveiling of the Marcus Smart x Puma All-Pro Nitro, which incorporates his charitable endeavors.

The woven mesh top featuring an unusual radar vector pattern adorns the All-Pro Nitro, which is featured in a brilliant blue and light green color palette as part of the partnership. Included in this design feature are coordinates that are meaningful to Smart, indicating various locations across the world, including the Czech Republic, Brazil, and Oklahoma State University.

Symbolizing the YounGame Changer's objective to touch lives positively, the sneaker proudly displays the "YGC" insignia on the tongue tag, insole, and heel tab, further embracing Smart's foundation.

To further enhance the sneaker's aesthetic appeal while keeping its athletic integrity, green accents are added to the lace set, eyestays, tongue, and sockliner. This style is finished with a long-lasting blue rubber outsole plus a blue NITRO FOAM-infused midsole for great durability and comfort.

The description of this Marcus Smart x Puma All-Pro Nitro sneaker on the brand’s website reads,

“Inspired by Marcus Smart's vibrant style of play, this player-exclusive All-Pro NITRO™ brings the latest PUMA HOOPS innovations to court. The All Pro NITRO™ infuses NITROFOAM™ technology with an engineered mesh upper to create a lightweight, high-rebound basketball shoe that's perfect for cutting up and down the court just like Marcus Smart.”

Mark your calendars for the Marcus Smart x Puma All-Pro Nitro shoes that will be accessible in the coming days.