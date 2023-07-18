Margot Robbie Barbie salary: How much is the Suicide Squad star getting paid?

Margot Robbie is one of the most popular actresses of this generation. Her upcoming film titled Barbie will see her in the lead role for which she has been paid handsomely. According to Variety, the actress will make an astronomical $12.5 million for the film. The same amount will be paid to her co-star Ryan Gosling who plays Ken in the movie.

Alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie stars America Ferrera as Gloria, Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler, Will Ferrell as Mattel CEO, Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Dua Lipa as the Mermaid Barbies, Michael Cera as Allan, John Cena as Kenmaid and several others.

Margot Robbie was paid $12.5 million to play Barbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie

With a paycheck, this huge, Margot Robbie has managed to become one of the highest-paid actors of 2022. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it is believed that the actress's net worth is close to $40 million as of June 2023. Around August of last year, it was $26 million.

In a year's time, her net worth has increased by $14 million.

Margot doesn't earn from just films but also from a number of brand endorsements. She has appeared in marketing campaigns and advertisements for various prestigious brands like Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Nissan.

The actress apparently has an eye for saving money and even spending it wisely. In an interview with Variety back in 2014, she said that she had a solid work ethic.

Margot said:

"I’ve worked three jobs at a time. I worked in a pharmacy, an office, at a warehouse, did catering. I was always trying to save up money."

She continued:

"I will never sell my soul for a paycheck. I don’t need the money because I’m not extravagant. I share my house in London with five roommates. I take the tube—it’s free entertainment! I intend to stay the exact same person I always was; my family and friends keep me grounded."

Margot Robbie is best known for her roles in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Legend of Tarzan, Suicide Squad, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mary Queen of Scots, Bombshell, etc.

She received an Academy Award for Best Actress for the 2017 film I, Tonya, and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 2019's Bombshell. The actress and her husband Tom Ackerley have their own production company called LuckyChap Entertainment which was founded in 2014.

Barbie synopsis

According to Warner Bros. Pictures, the synopsis of Barbie reads:

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken."

It further states:

"Alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”)."

Barbie is produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner. It will be released worldwide on Friday, July 21, 2023.