Who played Linda Kasabian in Once upon a time in Hollywood? Manson family member dies aged 73

Member of Charles Manson's Manson Family, Linda Kasabian, passed away on January 21 at the age of 73. She was hospitalized in Tacoma, Washington, where she reportedly resided with her daughter since the 80s.

American actress Maya Hawke portrayed the role of Linda in the 2019 comedy-drama film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also featured the story behind the Tate-LaBianca murders.

Although Linda's cause of death has not been disclosed, her body has reportedly been cremated. TMZ acquired a death certificate, according to which her last name was changed to "Chiochios" to hide her identity after she ended her association with the cult.

In 2009, she also appeared for an interview on Larry King Live on CNN with her face hidden and revealed that she was undergoing rehabilitation. She added that she regrets everything that happened during the massacre in August 1969.

Linda Kasabian testified against the rest of the Manson Family members

Linda Kasabian became a key prosecution witness in exchange for immunity in the Manson trial during the 70s, after which Charles and other Manson Family members were arrested.

The Tate-LaBiance murders was a massacre in 1969 that happened over two days, leading to the deaths of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate.

Speaking about Sharon's murder during the testimony, Kasabian said that Charles Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Susan Atkins broke into Sharon and her husband and film director Roman Polanski's house in Benedict Canyon. The incident led to the death of Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

The victims also included Tate's former fiancé Jay Sebring, coffee heiress Abigail Folger, her boyfriend Wojciech Frykowski, and a friend and Sharon's housekeeper, Steven Parent.

The group then murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca the other night. Although Linda denied her involvement in the massacre, she confessed that she drove the gang in a car during the murders. The gang leader, Charles Mason, died due to cardiac arrest in November 2017.

Linda Kasabian's childhood and where she was in all these years

Born on June 21, 1949, Linda Kasabian had a tough childhood where she had to leave home after she and her mother could not live with her stepfather at one point. Although her first marriage ended in divorce, she tied the knot with Robert Kasabian and became the mother of a daughter in 1968.

Following the massacre in 1969, she worked as a cook for some time, but her legal issues did not stop as she was detained for breaking traffic rules. Although she avoided talking to the media for a long time, she appeared in the Syndication news magazine program, A Current Affair, and then in a documentary series, Manson.

Rolling Stone reported in 2016 that she had financial troubles and was arrested with her daughter in 1996 when cops found cocaine, cash, a handgun, and ammunition in their possession.

