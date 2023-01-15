What did Andy Dick do? Comedian arrested again in Lake Elsinore

Andy Dick was arrested again on January 13, 2023. The most recent arrest happened after cops responded to a call at around 12.30 am local time from the 15700 block of Grand Avenue, where the individual on the other side claimed that the comedian was drunk.

Dick was discovered in an intoxicated state, and while the officers checked the records, the comedian was found to be a s*x offender who had not registered himself so far. An investigation had been launched, following which Dick was taken to the Cois Byrd Detention Center.

Cameron @CFraser9025 As sure as the sun will rise tomorrow, you will see a story at least once a month about Andy Dick being arrested for being a creep and/or weirdo. As sure as the sun will rise tomorrow, you will see a story at least once a month about Andy Dick being arrested for being a creep and/or weirdo.

The charge of being a s*x offender was linked to an incident in 2018 where he grabbed a Uber driver’s private part. At the time, he was sentenced to 90 days of prison time.

The court ordered him to register himself as a s*x offender and complete Alcoholic Anonymous sessions and S*xual Compulsion Anonymous sessions along with mental health counseling sessions. Additionally, he was asked to pay compensation to the victim and was ordered probation for 12 months after his release.

Andy Dick had several confrontations with the legal authorities in the past

Dick had a long history of legal issues since 1999 (Image via Michael Bezjian/Getty Images)

Andy Dick’s legal problems started in 1999 when he was driving under the influence. He was charged with cocaine and cannabis possession at the time.

Later, in 2008, the comedian was also arrested for possession of cannabis and alprazolam but was released on a $5,000 bail. Dick was then arrested in January 2010 on charges of s*xual abuse against a bartender and a patron and was released on a $60,000 bail.

Additionally, he was arrested two years ago for felony assault with a weapon, and according to his fiancée Elisa Jordana, he harmed his partner Lucas. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.

Last year in Orange County, California, Dick was arrested for felony s*xual battery of a man. The case was closed as the victim refused to be a part of the investigation.

Besides this, the comedian was arrested again in October 2022 for reportedly stealing power tools. The accusers claimed that they did not have a relationship with Dick and that he was trespassing on their property.

Andy Dick established his career as a well-known comedian after his appearance on MTV's Andy Dick Show

Dick is mostly known for appearing on the MTV sketch comedy series The Andy Dick Show. The series aired for three seasons from February 27, 2001, to May 18, 2002.

He has been featured in other TV shows such as The Ben Stiller Show, NewsRadio, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Just Shoot Me!, Family Guy, Clone High, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and more. Besides appearing in TV shows, the comedian also starred in films like Double Dragon, Best Men, Road Trip, Dr. Dolittle 2, The Comebacks, among others.

The 57-year-old has released three albums in his musical career, namely Andy Dick & The B**ches of the Century, Do Your Shows Always S**k?, and The Darkest Day of the Year.

Poll : 0 votes