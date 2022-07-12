Who does Q’orianka Kilcher play on Yellowstone? Actress charged with $96,000 workers compensation fraud

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher was recently accused of workers’ compensation fraud. According to the California Department of Insurance, Kilcher reportedly broke the law by accumulating around $96,000 in disability benefits.

It was while working on the Paramount+ series, Yellowstone, that she collected disability benefits in 2019. The actress plays the recurring character Angela Blue Thunder in the drama series.

The actress injured her neck and shoulder while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold in 2018. Following the incident, she allegedly rejected other roles that were offered to her.

What did Q’orianka Kilcher do?

California law forbids workers from lying about their injuries in an attempt to collect insurance benefits, something the actress allegedly did. According to law officials, Kilcher had told a doctor that she was too injured to work but continued working on the Paramount+ series.

The actress also got a consultation from a doctor in 2019 but decided to stop the treatment and failed to respond to the insurance company trying to contact her.

Reportedly, the 32-year-old got in touch with the same insurance company claiming that she needed treatment. She, then, told the doctor that although she was offered work after her injury, she couldn't accept it as her pain was unbearable.

Officials working the case said that on the basis of what the actress told the doctor, she started to get temporary total disability benefits. Kilcher collected around $96,838 in benefits and was brought in for questioning in May 2022. She will be appearing in court on August 7, 2022.

Q’orianka Kilcher’s character in Yellowstone

Q’orianka Kilcher's recurring role in the series is that of a business consultant hired by Thomas Rainwater. Her character, Angela Blue Thunder, is hired to resist market equities that are a threat to Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and Broken Rock Reservation. While she has agreed to help Thomas Rainwater, her real intentions are unknown.

Yellowstone premiered on Paramount+ on June 20, 2018, followed by three more seasons between 2019 and 2021. Although the first season received a mixed response, the critical reception for it increased from Season 2.

The fifth season is scheduled to premiere on November 13, 2022.

Everything known about Q’orianka Kilcher

Q'orianka Kilcher attends the LA Premiere of Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Q’orianka Kilcher made her acting debut at the age of 10 in the Christmas fantasy comedy film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. She then received a scholarship to the Musician’s Institute in Hollywood and studied vocal performance, music theory, and songwriting.

Kilcher played the role of Pocahontas in the 2005 historical romantic drama film, The New World, and was praised for her performance. However, the film failed at the box office despite receiving positive reviews and being nominated for the Academy Awards.

The 32-year-old played the lead role in the 2009 biographical drama film, Princess Kaiulani. Although the film received negative reviews, Kilcher’s role received a positive response. She was also a part of a 2009 documentary feature film The People Speak and appeared in two television series, Shouting Secrets and Sons of Anarchy.

The actress portrayed Tiger Lily in the fantasy miniseries Neverland in 2011 and Caroline Magabo in the 2012 ABC drama, Firelight. She appeared in the 2013 short film, Running Deer, and the TNT period drama The Alienist.

Kilcher gained recognition for her performance as the Inca princess in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She also played the role of Niki in the 2022 comedy-drama road film, Dog.

