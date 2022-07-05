Mark Wahlberg racist past resurfaces as Catholic app sparks controversy online

Around late June, a few social media advertisements showcased Mark Wahlberg promoting a Catholic app named Hallow. These promoted advertisements from Hallow featured a picture of Wahlberg with his phone, presumably using the application.

One of the advertisement’s screenshots shared by a netizen featured the promotional picture that read:

“Join Mark Wahlberg in prayer only on Hallow, the #1 Catholic app.”

sadnav @rundrnc What does a “Catholic app” entail? Why am I getting this ad? Did this company pay mark wahlberg to say prayers into a mic? What does a “Catholic app” entail? Why am I getting this ad? Did this company pay mark wahlberg to say prayers into a mic? https://t.co/pb8a2PbCkg

According to their Instagram, Wahlberg’s advertisements have popped up on social media since April. The application had also partnered with the actor’s film Father Stu (2022). However, following the recent advertisements, numerous Twitter users pointed out the racism allegations against the Transformers star.

Racist allegations associated with Mark Wahlberg resurfaces amid Hallow app endorsement

Numerous social media users expressed their surprise over the Hallow app featuring Wahlberg. A few tweets also called out Wahlberg for his past allegations of racist behavior. These tweets spotlighted the multiple charges against the actor for racially motivated attacks during his teenage years.

Stealy Dan @Clxmxnte Mark Wahlberg may be a racist, average actor, Christian, and felon but worst of all he’s from Boston. Mark Wahlberg may be a racist, average actor, Christian, and felon but worst of all he’s from Boston.

Merl Williamson @MerlDubya Hallow @HallowApp Join Mark Wahlberg in prayer only on Hallow, the #1 Catholic app. Join Mark Wahlberg in prayer only on Hallow, the #1 Catholic app. For the multiple acts of racist violence he committed in his life, Mark Wahlberg should be praying for forgiveness for the rest of his life twitter.com/hallowapp/stat… For the multiple acts of racist violence he committed in his life, Mark Wahlberg should be praying for forgiveness for the rest of his life twitter.com/hallowapp/stat…

Wes @WES_WorldOrder Boston racist as hell, y’all ain’t seen mark wahlberg? Boston racist as hell, y’all ain’t seen mark wahlberg?

Bob @angelasleepaway @RexChapman @markwahlberg What happened to you in your life that made you so racist? @RexChapman @markwahlberg What happened to you in your life that made you so racist?

According to the Independent, in 1986, Wahlberg (15-year-old at the time) and three of his associates chased three black children. As per the accusations, they reportedly pelted stones at them and hurled racial slurs. These attacks caused him to be subjected to a civil rights injunction. However, the charges were reportedly settled within a month.

Two years later, at the age of 17, the actor attacked two Vietnamese men while under the influence of drugs. At the time, Wahlberg hit one of them with a wooden stick and punched the other one in the eye. The actor is also accused of using racial slurs against them. He reportedly told them: “Vietnam f***ing s***.”

For the aforementioned attacks in 1988, Mark Wahlberg was charged with attempted murder and was sentenced to two years in prison. However, he ended up serving only a 45-day sentence for his racially motivated crime.

Later, in 2020, Wahlberg told The Guardian:

“I took it upon myself to own up to my mistakes and go against the grain and not be a part of the gang anymore – to say that I was going to go and do my own thing. Which made it ten times more difficult to walk from my home to the train station, to go to school, to go to work.”

However, this recent association with the Hallow app has somehow led to these instances resurfacing on the web.

What do the Mark Wahlberg Hallow app advertisements say?

Hallow @HallowApp Stay #PrayedUp with Mark Wahlberg on Hallow, the #1 Christian Prayer App in the US. Stay #PrayedUp with Mark Wahlberg on Hallow, the #1 Christian Prayer App in the US.

In one of the video promotions by Wahlberg for the Hallow Catholic app, the actor reportedly urged the viewers to stay “prayed up.” According to the subtitle, the actor said:

“Let’s do the Rosary together and stay prayed up.”

According to the app’s Instagram post from April 13, Mark Wahlberg had three prayers available in the app. These included The Holy Spirit Prayer, The Rosary, and The Anima Christi. Furthermore, they released exclusive prayers from the actor’s 2022 movie, Father Stu. The 51-year-old Boston native also liked multiple posts from the application’s official Instagram page that tagged his account.

Mark Wahlberg also shared a soundless video promotion of the Hallow app on his social media profiles back in March. The ad mentioned the period of the Catholic observation, Lent, and a social challenge from Hallow called “Pray40.” It seems that Wahlberg’s association with the app began with their partnership with Father Stu.

Netizens react to Mark Wahlberg’s association with Catholic App, Hallow and its advertisements

A legion of netizens mocked the ad for featuring the Boston-native actor. Some even joked about how they downloaded the app after Wahlberg’s endorsement.

Jo Jacovino @producernerdjo Twitter REALLY wants me to “Join Mark Wahlberg in prayer only on Hallow, the #1 Catholic app.” Uh. Thanks, but, no. Twitter REALLY wants me to “Join Mark Wahlberg in prayer only on Hallow, the #1 Catholic app.” Uh. Thanks, but, no.

Nicholas @wowitsnicholas I actually have no interest, whatsoever, in downloading Hallow, the #1 Catholic app! No amount of videos of Mark Wahlberg (?) will change my mind! Thank you! Hey Twitter dot com!I actually have no interest, whatsoever, in downloading Hallow, the #1 Catholic app! No amount of videos of Mark Wahlberg (?) will change my mind! Thank you! Hey Twitter dot com! 👋 I actually have no interest, whatsoever, in downloading Hallow, the #1 Catholic app! No amount of videos of Mark Wahlberg (?) will change my mind! Thank you!

Candy Dax @candyallalong #hailyourselves Notice the inability to reply what bullshit this tweet is #hallow #nothanks also is Mark Wahlberg saying a prayer of forgiveness for his hate crime? Notice the inability to reply what bullshit this tweet is #hallow #hailyourselves #nothanks also is Mark Wahlberg saying a prayer of forgiveness for his hate crime? https://t.co/Ec6zo07xhp

Aelfred The Great @aelfred_D Hey, it’s me! Mark Wahlberg!



Check out this app Hallow for praying! If you don’t I’m gonna hunt you down and beat you up!



Don’t think this is a joke. I’m talking to you, Bill Johnson in Cedar Rapids. I’ve been in your bushes for three days. GET PRAYED UP OR ELSE Hey, it’s me! Mark Wahlberg!Check out this app Hallow for praying! If you don’t I’m gonna hunt you down and beat you up!Don’t think this is a joke. I’m talking to you, Bill Johnson in Cedar Rapids. I’ve been in your bushes for three days. GET PRAYED UP OR ELSE

However, some of these tweets might not have been sarcastic. They may have included genuine reactions from fans who liked the actor’s promotion of the Catholic application.

