Markiplier hilariously blocks Sour Patch Kids, after realizing they collaborated with TimTheTatman instead of him 

It seems Markiplier might not be eating Sour Patch Kids anymore. In a recent announcement, it was revealed that Twitch streamer TimTheTatman will be working with Sour Patch Kids for a limited edition mix of sour-sweet candy.

The candy mix is set to be unveiled July 1st on TimTheTatman's Twitch stream. In response to the announcement, Markiplier blocked Sour Patch Kid's Twitter account.

Markiplier previously created five YouTube videos reviewing various Sour Patch Kids products just as he had tried every Takis chip flavor.

Jokingly, Markiplier tweeted:

You don’t get a second chance. What we had was special and wonderful and you still threw it all away. I get it, Tim’s handsome as hell but I was THE Sour Patch Review channel. Key word…WAS. pic.twitter.com/RkvxMVWQ3Z — Mark (@markiplier) June 30, 2021

Markiplier's response to Sour Patch Kids and Takis

This is not the first time Markiplier has reacted outrageously. After Twitch streamer Ninja and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio were sponsored by Takis, Markiplier took to Twitter to call out the chip brand. He called for Takis to "DM [him] you cowards."

DM me you cowards @TakisUSA — Mark (@markiplier) June 15, 2021

Once again, fans are supporting Markiplier's reaction to the Sour Patch Kids announcement. In his initial reaction, Markiplier received three thousand replies about the subject. Fellow YouTuber MrBeast also commented under the tweet thread.

Twitch streamer TimTheTatman commented as well, which led to Sour Patch Kids replying: "Well this is awkward."

Warheads added their own input, stating that they were "here for you, Mark."

Fans also began creating memes about the situation and shared them on Twitter.

This is brutal to witness I’m burning my sour patch shirt and beanie — Dylan Matthews (@theDMatthews) June 30, 2021

Well this is awkward — PATCH HQ (@SourPatchKids) June 30, 2021

We are here for you Mark. — WARHEADS® (@WARHEADS) July 1, 2021

markiplier vs sour patch kids smack cam pic.twitter.com/tEU62ExjnE — ash!! (@marziplier) June 30, 2021

Mr Patch is going to regret this. Mark's gonna come back with a post breakup haircut and a hot girl summer beach bod and be like "sour patch kids who" pic.twitter.com/VKXqLT2bMW — Neon ♡ Necromancer (@Genrin619) June 30, 2021

Mark running to all his socials to block sour patch kids pic.twitter.com/rdwIMBUlRe — -ghosty💀🖤 (@bittytddybaby) June 30, 2021

Sour Patch Kids even responded to Markiplier's tweet, asking the YouTuber what was wrong; Markiplier did not respond, however.

Sour Patch Kids went further and shared a screenshot of Markiplier's Twitter profile, showing that they were blocked by the content creator.

Food brand Steak-ums took Sour Patch Kids' side and blocked Markiplier in retaliation. Even Velveeta Cheese commented under Sour Patch Kids: "Oh shell no, Mark."

...something wrong, Mark? — PATCH HQ (@SourPatchKids) June 30, 2021

Was it something I said? pic.twitter.com/EcKEVB0enV — PATCH HQ (@SourPatchKids) June 30, 2021

Fans still defended Markiplier in the replies under Sour Patch Kids's tweet. Many followed in the Youtuber's footsteps and began blocking the candy brand.

When one user stated that Sour Patch Kids blocked Markiplier as well, the candy brand responded: "No no, he blocked us. We would never do that to him."

