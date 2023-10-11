Marley Marl net worth: Fortune explored as eminent DJ receives 'I am Hip Hop' award at BET 2023

DJ and producer Marley Marl recently won the 'I Am Hip Hop' award at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. According to BET, Marl dedicated his award to the late radio DJ John "Mr. Magic" Rivas while receiving it from rappers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Swizz praised Marl for his work in the world of hip-hop, and the audience at the ceremony agreed to the same by cheering for Marl. Marley also gave a winning speech and said:

"It all started with a little dream in the crib. Queensbridge, I love you. This goes out to you too. I accept this award and thank you for giving it to me because I am hip hop DJ Marley Marl."

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 witnessed the presence of the most popular faces from the music industry. This included Kendrick Lamar, Ice Spice, DaBaby, Bow Wow, and many others.

Marley Marl has earned a lot from his successful career over the years

Marley Marl has been a successful DJ, rapper, and record producer. His net worth is $5 million, as revealed by CelebrityNetWorth. He has been active in the music industry since 1983 and has worked with popular record labels.

He developed an interest in sound and music at a very early age and started his work as an intern at the Unique Recording Studios. He later met John "Mr. Magic" Rivas, and they formed The Juice Crew in 1983. The crew was joined by famous faces like Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, MC Shan, Biz Markie, and more.

The Juice Crew released many successful projects, including Roxanne's Revenge, Marley Marl Scratch, and more.

Marl soon started to pursue his solo career. In 1988, he released his first album titled In Control, Volume 1. The album received a positive response and remained on top of the US Billboard 200. In 2013, Marley Marl spoke to Microphone Check hosts Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley about his journey. He spoke about a photoshoot for his first album and said:

"You guys are on the rise. You need to take a photo in front of a Lear jet to make it seem like you're bigger than life."

Marl addressed his condition at the time and said he paid $110 monthly for his rent. He revealed that his previous projects were co-produced by the New York City Housing Authority. He said that he learned a lot while working at Unique Studios and worked a lot with Fairlight computers.

His second album, titled In Control Volume II, was released in 1991 and received a similar response to his debut album. He then released his third album, Hip-Hop Dictionary, followed by Re-Entry in 2001.

He collaborated with KRS-One and released an album titled Hip-Hop Lives. He released another collaboration album in 2008, titled Operation Take Back Hip-Hop.