Married by Mistake on E!: Cast list explored

A new romantic comedy, titled Married By Mistake, has been announced by E! for the network, which is set to be released this Sunday, March 5, 2023. Directed by Mike Rohl, the film's script is written by Meg Jackson.

Production for Married By Mistake began in Vancouver, Canada. The story follows two best friends, Riley and Nate, as they tie the knot in Las Vegas after a drunken rendezvous. The two find themselves in a fix, with Riley having no future prospects. As a result, she decided to move in with Nate to his hometown with the hope of saving his family business. However, things get complicated when Nate’s ex-girlfriend and his older brother, Rhys, enter the scene.

The official plot synopsis of the rom-com film, according to IMDb, is as follows:

"After losing her dream job, Riley gets drunk with Nate and the next morning they find themselves married. Accepting Nate's proposal they travel to Tennessee to rescue his family's business, but will they be able to keep up the deception?"

With Chloe Bennet, Blair Penner, and Anthony Konechny leading the project, it is the first of six original scripted rom-coms planned for the network.

Married by Mistake will see Blair Penner and Anthony Konechny playing the Bynam brothers

Chloe Bennet as Riley

Chloe Bennet is best known for playing Daisy Johnson/Quake on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Recently, she was also seen starring DreamWork’s Abominable and in MGM’s musical remake of Valley Girl.

In Married by Mistake, the actor plays Riley Smith, who is a recent MBA graduate. The character's life is turned upside-down when she wakes up in Vegas to find out that she had married her friend and classmate Nate during a drunken escapade the previous night.

Blair Penner as Nate Bynam

Blair Penner on the set of CW's Supernatural (Image via @JensenAcklesPR/ Twitter)

Married by Mistake will see Blair Penner play Nate Fisher, Riley's classmate who completed his MBA with her. After a wild night in Vegas resulted in the duo's accidental marriage, Nate offers Riley a job at his family business.

Blair Penner's previous credits include CW’s Supernatural, CBS’ Ghosts, and Syfy’s Van Helsing. He is also known for his roles in numerous Hallmark movies.

Anthony Konechny as Rhys Bynam

Anthony Konechny is a familiar face from TNT’s Animal Kingdom. The actor also had a recurring role on CW’s Supergirl and starred in popular movies like Fifty Shades of Gray and X-Men: Apocalypse.

In Married by Mistake, Konechny plays the role of Rhys Bynam, Nate’s older brother who recently moved back to his hometown in Cedar Falls, Tennessee, with the intention of helping out with the family business. There, he meets Riley and is charmed by her energy and enthusiasm. However, matters get complicated when he discovers that she is married to his brother.

Other cast members

Apart from the lead actors, Married by Mistake also features a number of other actors in supporting roles in the movie. The rest of the cast list is as follows:

Jill Morrison As Winnie

Doron Bell As DeMarcus

Linda Ko As Suzanne Smith

Eric Keenleyside as Buck Bynam

Ashley Ross As Emily

Latonya Williams As Leila

Married by Mistake is releasing on March 5, 2023.

