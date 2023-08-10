Marry My Dead Body ending explained: What happened to Mao Mao’s ghost?

Marry My Dead Body, a Taiwanese supernatural comedy-thriller that recently premiered on Netflix, explores the unusual pairing of a friendly, gay ghost Mao Mao and a homophobic detective Wu Ming-Han. The former tries to find closure for reincarnation, while the latter wants a commendation. Both face inevitable setbacks and team up when married in the traditional Chinese practice of ghost marriage.

The story follows the duo as they solve the mystery around Mao Mao's hit-and-run death, which happens to coincide with a case Ming-Han was previously working on and still seems invested in. It delves into some aspects of feminism and homophobia, which runs parallel to action, comical, and thrilling sequences.

By the end of the movie, Mao Mao and Ming-Han, who can barely stand each other, have reached their goals, especially during the climax when the latter is shot, and the gay ghost helps him get medical assistance on time and saves his life. Ming-Han then helps Mao Mao find closure in a touching scene as he fades away, making his way toward reincarnation.

Who was the culprit behind Mao Mao's hit-and-run, and how does his ghost find closure in Marry My Dead Body?

Marry My Dead Body on Netflix starts with a homophobic detective Wu Ming-Han getting married to Mao Mao's ghost, a gay man who died during a hit-and-run. The plot goes wild as the two are married in what seems like a traditional Chinese practice of ghost marriage.

In the beginning, the duo doesn't get along, and for Ming-Han, the only way to get out of his supernatural marriage is if he helps in Mao Mao's reincarnation, which can only be done by making his last wishes come true. In return, the ghost promises to help the detective find his place in the precinct after his demotion and transfer.

The eccentric couple in Marry My Dead Body then team up and journey through a complicated investigation when they are faced with finding the individual responsible for Mao Mao's hit-and-run. They eventually link it to a drugs-related case that Ming-Han was working on before being demoted.

Meanwhile, the police realize they have a mole in their midst after all their drug busts turn out to be unsuccessful. Then, using Ming-Han's excellent investigating skills and with Mao Mao's ghost serving as an informant, they solve both cases after learning that drug lord Lin Hsiao-Yuan was responsible for the accident that night.

But the mole is always one step ahead of them and informs Lin Hsiao-Yuan about every bust. So the first step is to bring down the mole. Mao Mao eventually tells Ming-Han that their squad captain might be the mole.

The entire squad gets double-crossed during the showdown with Lin Hsiao-Yuan and his goons when they realize the captain was never the mole. Lin Tzu-Ching, a trusted friend of Ming-Han and a key part of the police squad, was revealed as the mole. It turns out she was only exacting revenge on the drug lord besides wanting his money.

During the final few scenes of Marry My Dead Body, which are considerably emotional and touching, Ming-Han gets shot, and Mao Mao helps him get to the hospital on time, in the process risking the sustenance of his spirit.

The goody, fun-watch film concludes with the ghost finding closure from his father, who tells the wounded detective how he disapproved of Mao Mao's gay relationship because he found out that the boyfriend was cheating on him. Following a heartfelt speech from the father, the ghost fades away toward reincarnation.

Taiwanese horror-comedy Marry My Dead Body is now available to stream on Netflix.