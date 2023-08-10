Gilberto Sotelo GoFundMe raises over $20,000 as father of seven killed by hit-and-run driver

On August 7, 38-year-old California father Gilberto Sotelo was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 215. Sotelo was reportedly stood on the shoulder of the 215, filling up gas in his pickup truck when he was struck by what police believe to be either a Honda pickup or sports utility vehicle.

On August 8, Sotelo's family started a GoFundMe page to financially aid Sotelo's wife and seven children. The initiative has raised $20,421 of a $30,000 goal.

Chie_94 @angieBear1994



gofund.me/721789e7 Family friend Gilberto tragically passed away due to a hit and run. Leaving behind his wife and 7 kids. Any donations would be greatly appreciated

The death of Gilberto Sotelo currently remains under police investigation. They said that they recovered broken parts from the Honda which has been implicated in the hit-and-run. They stated that the suspect's vehicle most likely exhibits considerable damage on its right side.

The timeline of Gilberto Sotelo's death

The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 am on the southbound lane of the I-215. Patch reported that Gilberto Sotelo was driving his Chevrolet Silverado when he ran out of gas, prompting him to refill the gas tank on the side of the road.

CBS noted that Sotelo waited on the shoulder of the highway while his wife went to get gas. Since his car was unable to go much further, he reportedly parked it on the gravel by the side of the road.

The victim's brother, Jesus Sotelo, told CBS that parking on the gravel should have been adequate to stay out of harm's way.

"Where he pulled over was far enough over in the gravel where he should have been safe," Jesus Sotelo said.

While he was filling up the gas, Gilberto Sotelo was struck by the Honda as it traveled down the Southbound lane at an unconfirmed speed. The GoFundMe indicated that Sotelo's wife, who was present at the scene, accused the driver of fleeing after the crash. When she realized what had happened, she called 911.

The GoFundMe page read:

"My aunt was there when it happened as she experienced the worse moment of her life as she called 911, the driver did not even bother to stop. We appreciate any types of donations! Thank you all in advance during this hard time."

Within 10 minutes, officials from the Riverside Fire Department Paramedics team arrived at the scene. However, upon attempting to treat Gilberto Sotelo, they confirmed that he had died from his injuries. Authorities quickly responded to the accident site, collecting parts of the Honda from the debris.

In the aftermath of the accident, Jesus Sotelo requested that the hit-and-run driver turn themself in.

Jesus Sotelo said:

"The officers have enough to find you. There were cameras in the area. I went out there and saw them. So, I beg you, turn yourself in."

The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.