WATCH: Video shows Queens sidewalk feud leading to deadly hit-and-run that left bystander dead

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, an unfortunate accident killed a Queens man outside a deli on Beach 20th Street. 59-year-old Milton Storch died after he was struck twice by a car out of the blue while sitting on a walker in front of Rohan Deli and sustained critical head injuries.

Police suspect that he was not the intended target of the black Honda Civic, which moved towards the store’s entrance with an intention. According to police and several witnesses, the crash was in the aftermath of a heated fight between two females on a street in Far Rockaway.

Trigger warning: The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Queens hit-and-run is the aftermath of an argument

Milton Storch's walker remains outside the deli after the hit-and-run (Image via Michael Dalton/NY Post)

Following the argument between the two women, around 7:20 am in the morning, one of the women got into the car that was parked beside the curb and drove straight towards the other woman. The disabled Queens resident, however, was the unfortunate victim of her anger.

Surveillance footage shows an escalating argument between the two women, one of whom soon after gets in the parked car, jumps the curb aiming to hit the other female, but mowing down the innocent bystander. She backed up the car and fled the scene. In the process, she hit another pedestrian on the busy Queens street, though not fatally.

The 27-year-old unidentified driver is still at large. According to the NYPD, the second female involved in the Queens case is cooperating with the investigation. The NYPD further confirmed that Storch was pronounced dead at St. John’s Hospital. The other victim is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

A neighbor told the NY Daily News that the 59-year-old Queens resident was known for his well-meaning nature.

"It was very sad, the way he died. He was very quiet. He never had problems with anyone here. He was very polite...People have no respect for life any more. You’re never expecting to die the way he did, especially early in the morning."

Gruesome Queens hit-and-run ends a month filled with horrific car crashes

August witnessed a number of fatal car crashes and hit-and-runs that left multiple people dead and several others injured. On August 13, a man drove his car through a crowd gathered for a fundraising event in Pennsylvania, killing one person and injuring 17 others. The same man later hit another woman with his car, before attacking her with a hammer.

On August 10, Wisconsin resident Daniel Navarro was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime by the jury for fatally crashing his truck into a motorcyclist in June. However, the most horrific case of a car crash leading to a number of deaths is probably the August 4 crash in Los Angeles which killed six people and injured eight pedestrians and commuters. Nicole Linton drove her Mercedes Benz into a bunch of cars at a high speed of around 100mph in Windsor Hills, causing a massive fire.

