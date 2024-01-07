Marvel actor reportedly flees MCU as things get worse after Jonathan Majors case

Marvel Studios faces another setback as Steven Yeun, known for his role in The Walking Dead, exits the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This development comes on the heels of Jonathan Majors, who portrayed Kang, being dropped from future projects due to a conviction for assault and harassment. Despite the MCU's historical box-office success, recent endeavors like The Marvels have underperformed. The departure of Yeun, initially set to play the Sentry, adds to the uncertainties surrounding Marvel's production landscape.

Steven Yeun's exit from Thunderbolts

Steven Yeun, renowned for his role in The Walking Dead and Beef, has officially left the cast of Thunderbolts. While the reasons for his departure were attributed to scheduling conflicts, it came after the film's production challenges due to the previous year’s Hollywood strikes and current reworks.

Although the studio had not officially confirmed Yeun's participation in the film, it was widely known, and Robert Kirkman, the creator of Invincible, recently revealed that Yeun was set to portray the Sentry, a Marvel superhero with a diverse range of abilities.

Originally scheduled for release in July 2024, Thunderbolts faced disruptions, leading to indefinite production pauses. The film, directed by Jake Schreier, is currently undergoing rewrites by Lee Sung Jin.

The studio's challenges extend beyond cast changes. Recent developments, such as the addition of a new writer for Captain America 4 ahead of extensive reshoots, indicate a potential shift in storytelling strategies.

Reshaping films mid-production has become a common practice, but the studio's attempts to regain momentum amid industry shifts and uncertainties are palpable. Speculations also arise on the impact of introducing the X-Men to the MCU or the success of films like Deadpool 3 as potential catalysts for a comeback.

Jonathan Majors' exit leaves MCU turmoil

Jonathan Majors, a pivotal figure in Phase 5 and Phase 6 plans, has been removed from all future Marvel Studios projects following his December 2023 conviction for assault and harassment.

Majors first entered the MCU during the initial season of Loki, portraying the Kang variant known as He Who Remains. He reprised his role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, featuring in a post-credits scene as numerous other Kang variants.

Additionally, under the guise of Victor Timely, Majors played a significant role in the second season of Loki. Anticipated appearances in two upcoming Avengers films, namely Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, further solidified Majors' integral presence in the MCU.

Majors' absence raises questions about the fate of upcoming projects like The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has not clarified whether Kang will be recast or if the studio will take a new creative direction. Screenwriter Michael Waldron has been enlisted to rework The Kang Dynasty.

Marvel at a crossroads

The studio faces a series of challenges, including Majors' departure, setbacks in box-office performance, and the unanticipated exit of Steven Yeun from Thunderbolts. Despite its remarkable box-office success, totaling nearly $30 billion globally from 33 films, the MCU has faced unconventional challenges.

The Marvels, released in November, stands as the MCU's least successful theatrical performance, garnering $204 million in worldwide ticket sales. With the fifth anniversary of Avengers: Endgame approaching, the MCU finds itself at a crossroads.