Marvel’s Echo soundtrack: Complete list of songs in the miniseries

Marvel’s new miniseries, Echo, made its global debut on Disney+ on January 9, 2024, becoming the inaugural series of MCU’s Phase Five to kick off the new year. Given the expectations from the show, Echo delivered on its promise by giving an enthralling series that garnered a lot of appreciation from both MCU and non-MCU audiences.

The miniseries is rated TV-MA for the graphic violence and mature themes, akin to Daredevil. Adding to its immersive experience, much like the four Netflix TV series (Punisher, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones), the miniseries also incorporates a meticulously curated soundtrack.

Featuring songs from artists, including Doechi and Rob Zombie, along with the uplifting score by David Porter, the complete soundtrack has become an integral and impactful element of the series.

Every song in Marvel’s Echo

Episode 1: "Chafa"

Walkin’ After Midnight by Cast

Crazy by Doechii

Chitty Bang by Leikeli47

Pretty Waste by BONES UK

Centerfold by J Geils Band

Ain’t Gonna Stop by Natural Child

Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (end credits)

Episode 2: "Lowak"

Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (opening credits)

Wavy by BigBreeze, Jude Barclay & Scootie Wop

All My Life by K-Ci & Jojo

Watch Your Back by Zeazy Z

Electric Pow Wow Drum by The Halluci Nation

Mama’s Baby Again by Judy Brackin

Do What You Did Yesterday by Helen Wilson

Time On My Hands by Uncle Walt’s Band

Deal For Yourself by Faustus

Episode 3: "Tuklo"

Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (opening credits)

Dreamer by Joyce Harris

Dragula by Rob Zombie

New York Minute by Don Henley

When We Remain by Samantha Crain

Feral Love by Chelsea Wolfe (end credits)

Episode 4: "Taloa"

Franz Schubert Serenade in C Major, D. 889 by Arr. for Solo Piano by Eric Artz

Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (opening credits)

That Empty Feeling by Ronnie Dove

Down to the River to Pray by Alison Krauss

Bread & Cheese (feat. Black Bear) by The Halluci Nation

Heart of a Lion (Illusory Alchemist Remix) by Dubkiller & Mark Victor

Episode 5: "Maya"

Jingle Dress Song (With Jingles) by Northern Cree

Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (opening credits)

Before The Next Teardrop Falls by Big John Hamilton

Untie the Ribbon by Wanda Johnson

When We Remain by Samantha Crain

Eternally by Jo Jo Benson

A Comanche Blessing Song by Marla Nauni

The official score for the miniseries by Dave Porter:

Echo

A Better Life

Already Gone

Kingpin

Queenpin

Cage Fight

Birth of a Villain

Never Rest

Bushto

The Mighty Tuklo

Rink Fight

Shaped by Those Before You

Echoes of the Ancestors

Who’s the Monster?

Slingshot

Remember Your Gifts

Thе Once and Future Kingpin

Other tracks:

The First Choctaw (feat. Brenner Billy, Bryon “Mahli” Billy, Philip L. Billy, Lisa Johnson-Billy, Alisha Williams & Seth Fairchild)

Aihpiyiw by Olivia Tail Feathers, Melissa Brewer, Stephanie Brave Rock, Patti-Joe Bruised Head, Lacey Devine, Amber Creighton & Kainai Grassland Singers

Ohoyo-yvt Na Moma Ikhaiyana (She Who Remembers All) by Brenner Billy, Bryon “Mahli” Billy, Philip L. Billy, Lisa Johnson-Billy, Alisha Williams & Seth Fairchild

Seeds of Strength (feat. Brenner Billy, Bryon “Mahli” Billy, Philip L. Billy, Lisa Johnson-Billy, Alisha Williams & Seth Fairchild)

Plot summary

The series follows Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo, who is being pursued by her father’s organization, which causes her to return to her hometown, Oklahoma.

Although Maya must have to face her past nightmares, she also has to reconnect with her Native American roots to learn the meaning of family and community, ultimately paving a path to liberation and healing.

Where to watch Marvel’s Echo

All five episodes of Echo are available to stream for fans globally, exclusively on Disney+. The platform also offers a wide range of shows, including Loki, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If…?, Secret Invasion, and more. Under the Disney+ bundle, Hulu subscribers can also enjoy the show.

