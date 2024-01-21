Marvel’s Echo soundtrack: Complete list of songs in the miniseries

Marvel’s new miniseries, Echo, made its global debut on Disney+ on January 9, 2024, becoming the inaugural series of MCU’s Phase Five to kick off the new year. Given the expectations from the show, Echo delivered on its promise by giving an enthralling series that garnered a lot of appreciation from both MCU and non-MCU audiences.
The miniseries is rated TV-MA for the graphic violence and mature themes, akin to Daredevil. Adding to its immersive experience, much like the four Netflix TV series (Punisher, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones), the miniseries also incorporates a meticulously curated soundtrack.
Featuring songs from artists, including Doechi and Rob Zombie, along with the uplifting score by David Porter, the complete soundtrack has become an integral and impactful element of the series.
Every song in Marvel’s Echo
Episode 1: "Chafa"
- Walkin’ After Midnight by Cast
- Crazy by Doechii
- Chitty Bang by Leikeli47
- Pretty Waste by BONES UK
- Centerfold by J Geils Band
- Ain’t Gonna Stop by Natural Child
- Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (end credits)
Episode 2: "Lowak"
- Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (opening credits)
- Wavy by BigBreeze, Jude Barclay & Scootie Wop
- All My Life by K-Ci & Jojo
- Watch Your Back by Zeazy Z
- Electric Pow Wow Drum by The Halluci Nation
- Mama’s Baby Again by Judy Brackin
- Do What You Did Yesterday by Helen Wilson
- Time On My Hands by Uncle Walt’s Band
- Deal For Yourself by Faustus
Episode 3: "Tuklo"
- Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (opening credits)
- Dreamer by Joyce Harris
- Dragula by Rob Zombie
- New York Minute by Don Henley
- When We Remain by Samantha Crain
- Feral Love by Chelsea Wolfe (end credits)
Episode 4: "Taloa"
- Franz Schubert Serenade in C Major, D. 889 by Arr. for Solo Piano by Eric Artz
- Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (opening credits)
- That Empty Feeling by Ronnie Dove
- Down to the River to Pray by Alison Krauss
- Bread & Cheese (feat. Black Bear) by The Halluci Nation
- Heart of a Lion (Illusory Alchemist Remix) by Dubkiller & Mark Victor
Episode 5: "Maya"
- Jingle Dress Song (With Jingles) by Northern Cree
- Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (opening credits)
- Before The Next Teardrop Falls by Big John Hamilton
- Untie the Ribbon by Wanda Johnson
- When We Remain by Samantha Crain
- Eternally by Jo Jo Benson
- A Comanche Blessing Song by Marla Nauni
The official score for the miniseries by Dave Porter:
- Echo
- A Better Life
- Already Gone
- Kingpin
- Queenpin
- Cage Fight
- Birth of a Villain
- Never Rest
- Bushto
- The Mighty Tuklo
- Rink Fight
- Shaped by Those Before You
- Echoes of the Ancestors
- Who’s the Monster?
- Slingshot
- Remember Your Gifts
- Thе Once and Future Kingpin
Other tracks:
- The First Choctaw (feat. Brenner Billy, Bryon “Mahli” Billy, Philip L. Billy, Lisa Johnson-Billy, Alisha Williams & Seth Fairchild)
- Aihpiyiw by Olivia Tail Feathers, Melissa Brewer, Stephanie Brave Rock, Patti-Joe Bruised Head, Lacey Devine, Amber Creighton & Kainai Grassland Singers
- Ohoyo-yvt Na Moma Ikhaiyana (She Who Remembers All) by Brenner Billy, Bryon “Mahli” Billy, Philip L. Billy, Lisa Johnson-Billy, Alisha Williams & Seth Fairchild
- Seeds of Strength (feat. Brenner Billy, Bryon “Mahli” Billy, Philip L. Billy, Lisa Johnson-Billy, Alisha Williams & Seth Fairchild)
Plot summary
The series follows Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo, who is being pursued by her father’s organization, which causes her to return to her hometown, Oklahoma.
Although Maya must have to face her past nightmares, she also has to reconnect with her Native American roots to learn the meaning of family and community, ultimately paving a path to liberation and healing.
Where to watch Marvel’s Echo
All five episodes of Echo are available to stream for fans globally, exclusively on Disney+. The platform also offers a wide range of shows, including Loki, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If…?, Secret Invasion, and more. Under the Disney+ bundle, Hulu subscribers can also enjoy the show.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as 2024 progresses.