Will there be What If...? Season 3? Renewal possibilities explored

Marvel fans will be delighted to know that What If...? season 3 is already in production currently. Marvel's animated anthology series, What If...?, has captivated audiences with its alternate takes on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Built upon the comic series that debuted in 1977, the series will continue reimagining pivotal moments within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and constructing an expansive multiverse of endless possibilities. In this article, we explore the latest news and possible plot lines of What If...? season 3.

Confirmed: What If...? season 3 in production

Marvel Studios officially confirmed the development of season 3 last year, providing a glimmer of excitement for fans. The studio has even teased a sneak peek of an upcoming episode featuring Red Guardian and the Winter Soldier, promising more remixes of MCU canon.

While an exact release date for the series remains undisclosed, the proactive promotion suggests that fans might not have to endure a lengthy wait. Marvel's commitment to an annual release for What If...? hints at a streaming date in 2024.

Plot expectations for What If…? season 3

As with previous seasons, What If...? season 3 is expected to feature a blend of standalone stories and an overarching plot involving The Watcher. This enigmatic narrator, representing the viewer, adds a serialized aspect to the series. Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum hints at going deeper into the characters, especially The Watcher, offering a more profound exploration of his humanity.

Expand Tweet

When asked about future seasons at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, he said,

"It's a Multiverse story, they're standalone stories, but there is a serialized aspect to it because there's this narrator who loves the subjects of these stories, he's the ultimate fanboy. He's watching, like we all watch. And he loves these characters like we do. So we can dig in a little deeper into what makes him tick in the second season, and then into the third season, we kind of get to know his humanity a lot more."

What If…?: Series recap

Marvel Studios' What If...? intrigued viewers with its animated exploration of divergent MCU timelines. The first season, making its debut in 2021, comprised nine episodes that delved into speculative scenarios within the sacred timeline of the MCU.

Introducing the all-seeing Uatu the Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, the season explored significant alternate reality events, all centered around the overarching theme of safeguarding the multiverse.

The series, functioning like a collection of animated one-shot comics, delves into intriguing scenarios, such as Peggy Carter becoming a super-soldier and alternate team-ups like Nebula joining the Nova Corps.

The inaugural season introduced a variant of Ultron who successfully integrated himself into the Vibranium body meant for Vision, seizing all six Infinity Stones in the process.

What If...? season 2 further expands the narrative landscape, introducing new characters like Kahhori and maintaining fan favorites like Captain Carter and The Watcher.

The narrative unfolds as Captain Carter and Kahhori confront the formidable and vengeful Strange Supreme. Season 2 also gave fans a glimpse into the changed MCU multiverse - Loki’s Yggdrasil tree from the finale of Loki season 2.

Along with What If…? season 3, Marvel Studios is also actively developing a spin-off titled Marvel Zombies. Viewers can watch both seasons of What If…? on Disney+.