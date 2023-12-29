When will The Marvels be released on Disney Plus? Expected release date and more

As the Marvel universe keeps growing, the highly anticipated premiere of The Marvels on Disney+ is just around the corner, and fans are waiting to know if it will be an exciting new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not.

Even though this MCU creation didn't do so well in theaters, it's got an interesting streaming plan for UK audiences on platforms like Prime Video, iTunes, and Microsoft Store. For viewers in the US, there are options like Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and more to check out.

As the 33rd movie in the MCU, the film is sparking lots of debates and people can't wait to see what's it all about. As per predictions, it will be available on Disney+ in January or February 2024.

When can I stream The Marvels on Disney Plus?

Marvel fans are excited for The Marvels to come out on Disney+. According to Polygon and Games Radar, it's expected to be available for streaming sometime in January or February 2024.

This projection lines up with the usual 48–90-day wait for MCU movies to come out on streaming after they're in theaters. Most of the time, that's how it goes, but sometimes, there are exceptions like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is coming out on streaming more than five months after premiering in theaters.

Who is the villain in The Marvels?

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn (Image via Marvel)

In The Marvels, the main villain stealing the spotlight is Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton. An Accuser from the Kree Empire, Dar-Benn has got a personal grudge against Carol Danvers and is trying to take back her homeland.

The villain was gender swapped in Silver Surfer #53 in 1991. As the story unfolds, Dar-Benn's scary presence becomes a big problem for not just the main team, but for the whole cosmic world of the MCU.

Is The Marvels a good movie?

The Marvels has emerged as a polarizing entry in the MCU, eliciting mixed reactions from critics. Some tout it as a vibrant, thrilling spectacle, and an eye-catching superhero extravaganza. Others think it's a total mess, calling it a crazy cosmic headache with no quality control.

Rotten Tomatoes says it's just a decent superhero movie with lots of laughs and action. On the other hand, IMDb thinks it's a total "mess," saying it feels rushed and forced, with it being unsure about the emotional connections and stakes. The New York Times just says it's bland, which has led to discussions about how it portrays hardworking women.

How much has The Marvels made?

In a surprising turn of events, The Marvels has managed to claim a rather questionable title as the least successful film ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Variety, the superhero sequel has made $80 million in North America and $197 million worldwide after being out for four weeks. But as the movie started to lose steam at the box office, Disney made a bold move and said they wouldn't be reporting the weekend numbers for the film anymore.

As history has shown, fans can expect the Marvel magic to show up on Disney+ screens sometime between January and February of 2024.