When will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrive on digital? Special features and more explored

Released on June 30, 2023, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was made with a budget of $295–300 million. However, the film did not manage to break even as it only earned $375 million worldwide. To be declared a success, it was supposed to earn at least $550 million, which at this point, is a pipe dream. However, the movie is set to be released digitally on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, Boyd Holbrook as Klaber and several others.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released digitally on August 29

Disney has announced that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on digital platforms on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. However, there are more reasons to celebrate.

Alongside the film, a series of captivating special features will also be released. This will be in the form of a five-chapter making-of documentary. These five chapters will show visuals of the film's location, set pieces, the filmmaking process, and several other things.

According to Collider, below is the complete list of features that will be available on August 29, 2023.

Chapter 1 - Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!

Chapter 2 - New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the Medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy's precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!

Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes' tomb!

Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

Harrison Ford previously confirmed that he is officially retiring from playing the role of Indiana Jones. The actor has portrayed the fictional archaeologist a total of five times.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny reads,

"Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp, and Mangold. Its runtime is approximately 154 minutes.