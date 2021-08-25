Marvel's What If episode 3: Fans reacts to death of Avengers, "Goth Kid" Loki, and Natasha Romanoff's return

Marvel's What If…? Episode 3 showcased the grimmest alternate "what If" reality yet, where a mysterious serial killer was targeting several Avengers candidates. The latest episode also tackled what would happen if Loki had become the King of Asgard during the events of Thor (2011).

The third episode of What If...? portrays an alternate ending to the 2012 Avengers' prelude comic series "Fury's Big Week." The comics like Episode 3 established that the events of Iron Man 2 (2010), The Incredible Hulk (2008), and Thor (2011) happened within a span of a week.

The latest episode of What If...? also offered several callbacks to Phase 1 of the MCU with altered events from standalone movies.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for What If...? Episode 3.

How the fans reacted to the death of "the big three" Avengers in What If...? Episode 3

While callbacks to moments from Phase 1 served as a trip down memory lane, the tragic deaths of Iron Man (Tony Stark), Thor Odinson, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hulk (Bruce Banner), and Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) shocked several fans.

#WhatIf

-

-

-

Marvel really thought “how can we break their hearts? Oh I know.” pic.twitter.com/fEUxxCNra6 — Kathryn Scholes (@KathrynScholes4) August 25, 2021

#WhatIf spoilers

-

-

marvel is so sick and twisted for this pic.twitter.com/JdaTGh465w — sav (@glossyevans) August 25, 2021

#WHATIF SPOILERS

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LOKI BEING ADDRESSED AS A GOTH KID = MUCH NEEDED CONTENT pic.twitter.com/PhAxiC5ipM — rose (@rosessinn) August 25, 2021

Natasha in this episode was truly a gift 🥰#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/0qDN1SM41a — Fandom Crunch is excited for Shang-Chi 👊 (@FandomCrunch) August 25, 2021

me every time an avenger was being killed #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/pd89Ca3zTK — BEARRY (@bearry__) August 25, 2021

#whatif SPOILERS episode 3 !!

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OH MY GOD BUCKY THE WINTER SOLIDER K!LLED HOPE VAN DYNE NATASHA TALKED ABOUT ODESSA IN TWS pic.twitter.com/giyKH52VCJ — Trisha ⧗ WHAT IF SPOILERS! (@parkernromanoff) August 25, 2021

#WhatIf COULSON REALLY IS STEVES BIGGEST FAN pic.twitter.com/XNQh8bboBr — steve’s lawyer | NWH TRAILER (@flqwlss) August 25, 2021

Return of familiar voices

Loki, Nick Fury, and Coulson voiced by their original actors (Image via Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Most of the actors who portrayed their characters in the movies are voice cast members who reprised their roles. Marvel's What If…? Episode 3 saw the return of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury after his brief role in Episode 1, Clark Gregg as Coulson, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/Bruce Banner, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Clint Burton.

While Frank Grillo also returned to voice Crossbones/ Brock Rumalow, Jamie Alexander voiced Lady Sif, and Michael Douglas returned as Hank Pym. The Ant-Man in the MCU (before Scott Lang took over) surprisingly took on the mantle of the Yellow Jacket in the episode.

What If... The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes? Discover the answer to the question in the next episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zUrxLebrYt — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2021

Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, and Brie Larson did not return to voice their roles. Mick Wingert voiced Iron Man (of 2016's Kung Fu Panda 3 fame), while Lake Bell voiced Natasha Romanoff (best known for portraying Rio in Bless This Mess). Alexandra Daniels voiced Captain Marvel/ Carol Danvers.

Edited by Srijan Sen