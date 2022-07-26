Mase net worth 2022: Rapper's fortune explored amid Fivio Foreign record deal controversy

Fivio Foreign recently appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, revealing that he received an advance of $5,000 for his deal with Mase's RichFish label.

Fivio was excited to work with Mase after the latter heard the song Blixky Inna Box. After being presented with the paperwork, Fivio signed it immediately without consulting a lawyer. Fivio said:

"The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, 'Yo, man. Just sign that shit, You buggin,' I'm like, 'Yeah, read it.' He's like, 'Alright, just sign it. It's good.' So, I just signed it."

Foreign added that he thought it would last for a long time, but that did not happen, although he appreciated Mase's knowledge of the music industry and the influence he had on him. He stated:

"I don't really be complaining or crying over spilled milk. I already made this decision. For me, I'm in a better situation now. He get what he get…But I control my money."

It has been confirmed that the deal has not closed yet, but Mase is no longer the owner of Fivio's publishing. Foreign mentioned that he went to Columbia Records when his career had started, and his first studio album, B.I.B.L.E., was released in April 2022.

Mase's net worth explored

Mase has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a rapper and songwriter

Also known as Mason Durell Betha, the rapper recorded on Bad Boy Records with its founder Sean "Diddy" Combs during the late 1990s. He delivered six singles that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and later gained recognition for his albums Harlem World, Double Up, and Welcome Back.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 46-year-old's net worth is around $8 million. He has earned a lot from his career as a rapper and television personality and is also the owner of a record label, RichFish Records. He signed Fivio Foreign to the label in 2019, and the contract was reportedly worth $1 million.

Mason's career began in high school when he was a member of a rap group called Children of the Corn. His sister introduced him to Cudda Love in 1996, and Mason went with Love to a rap convention in Atlanta, Georgia, where he met Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs.

Combs signed Mason with Bad Boy Records under a $250,000 deal, and he started appearing on several projects. He released his first studio album, Harlem World, in October 1997, and its singles were also a hit. He also made guest appearances on various songs by other artists.

He formed his record label All Out Records in 1998 and released his second album, Double Up, in 1999. He took a break from music for five years and joined Clark Atlanta University, becoming an ordained minister. He returned with his third album, Welcome Back, in 2004.

Mason took another break in 2007 but returned in 2009 following the demise of Michael Jackson. He has featured in several other songs like Uptown Boy, Best I Ever Had, Get It, and others. He quit Bad Boy Records in 2012.

