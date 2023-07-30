Mask Girl on Netflix: Everything we know so far 

Here's some good news for Korean drama fans, Netflix is bringing an edge-of-your-seat Korean crime-thriller titled Mask Girl to its platform next month. Created by director Kim Young-Hoon, the South Korean production will be released on August 18, 2023 on the streaming platform. The film will feature some of the most well-known faces of the Korean film industry, including Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, and Yeom Hye-ran.

Netflix released an official teaser on July 21, 2023. You can watch it here:

Netflix's official synopsis for Mask Girl reads as following :

"An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night — until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life."

Netflix's upcoming Korean thriller drama Mask Girl is based on a 2015 web comic of the same name

Viewers will be interested to know that Mask Girl is based on a web comic of the same name written by writer Mae Mi, which was published from August 15, 2015 to June 9, 2018 on Naver, a leading South Korean web portal. The stories follow the adventures of Kim Mo-mi (portrayed by Go Hyun-jung), a dedicated office worker who had aspirations of becoming a celebrity since her childhood.

To overcome this need for attention, she becomes an online streamer, using the pseudonym of Mask Girl. The role of an online streamer, like her, is also called an internet broadcast jockey in Korea. In the midst of all this, she also gets in trouble with her co-worker, Joo Oh-Nam, and his mother, Kim Kyung-Ja.

Kim Mo-Mi used a mask as she believed she had gotten "ugly" as she aged; however, she was proud of her body, which was every bit still very attractive. Joo Oh-Nam discovered Mask Girl and became a fan of hers. However, he soon learned that Mask Girl was actually his colleague and started developing a crush on her. He soon became involved in an unpredicted series of events with Kim Mo-Mi.

When Joo Oh-Nam went missing one day, his mother Kim Kyung-Ja ( portrayed by Yum Hye-Ran) began to search for him, further adding to the ensuing drama. Kim Kyung-Ja was a single mother who raised her son alone after her divorce. Naturally, Joo Oh-Nam was the most precious thing in her life, thus her expedition to search him was full of emotional drama, which also included some comic relief.

Who stars in Mask Girl?

Like the tagline of the series states itself as "3 Names. 3 Lives. 3 Murders", the series is comprised of a dream cast of three legends of the Korean film industry. Starring in the lead role, actress Ko Hyun-Jung plays the titular character of Kim Mo-Mi or the "mask girl". A former Miss Korea runner-up (1989), she is best known for her part in Sandglass (1995), which is the highest-rated dramas in Korean television history.

Actor Ahn Jae-Hong portrays Joo Oh-Nam, Kim Mo-Mi's colleague and later an obsessed fan who develops a massive crush on her so much so he discovers her reality and chases her down. Ahn Jae-Hong is known for his portrayal in films and television series like The King of Jokgu (2013), Fabricated City (2017) and in the television series Reply 1988.

Actress Yeom Hye-ran portrays Kim Kyung-Ja, Joo Oh-Nam's mother who goes on a hunt for him as the plot moves further. Her notable works include Dear My Friends, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), I Can Speak, The Most Beautiful Goodbye (2017). Besides her, the show will feature Annie Sway, Anzu Lawson and Daniel Choi.