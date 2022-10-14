Matthew Perry book tour: Tickets, where to buy, cities, dates and more

Matthew Perry has announced a tour of his book titled FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING.

The Friends actor, who played the character of Chandler, shared the big reveal through his Instagram account. He also posted pictures of himself along with a huge poster of the front cover, writing:

"Some BIG news. Join me on my book tour this November! Tickets on sale now (link in bio). Looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories from FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING."

As per Macmillan publishers, Perry’s memoir takes the readers on his journey from childhood ambition, fame, addiction, and finally recovery in the aftermath of a life-threatening health scare.

matthew perry @MatthewPerry The one where I go on book tour. I’ll be talking about #FriendsLoversBook with some special guests in a city near you. Or maybe not in a city near you, I don’t know where you live. Luckily, there’s a livestream event too! MatthewPerryBook.com The one where I go on book tour. I’ll be talking about #FriendsLoversBook with some special guests in a city near you. Or maybe not in a city near you, I don’t know where you live. Luckily, there’s a livestream event too! MatthewPerryBook.com https://t.co/sMoGt1Snzc

In his memoir, Perry also describes the family that raised and left him to his own devices, following which the desire for recognition drove him to fame. He also details the peace he has found in sobriety and how he feels about the sitcom Friends, sharing stories about his castmates and other stars he met along the way.

On its website, Macmillan describes the book by stating:

“Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is an unforgettable memoir that is both intimate and eye-opening—as well as a hand extended to anyone struggling with sobriety. Unflinchingly honest, moving, and uproariously funny, this is the book fans have been waiting for.”

Matthew Perry book tour 2022 dates

matthew perry @MatthewPerry 11/2 - New York, NY

11/4 - Princeton, NJ - SOLD OUT

11/6 - Washington, DC

November 2 - The Town Hall, New York and virtual livestream

November 4 - Penn Medicine Princeton Health at Hyatt Regency, Princeton, Princeton, NJ

November 6 - Warner Theatre, Washington, DC

November 10 - Hot Docs Theatre, Toronto, ON

Matthew Perry will also feature special guests on his tour. On November 2, he will host a special virtual livestream from The Town Hall, NY. A rewatch of the livestream will be available for 48 hours after the start of the event.

Matthew Perry Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir preorder and price

Perry’s new book is available via Macmillan’s website and will go on sale on October 31, 2022. The memoir is available for pre-order on various websites, including Amazon, Apple Books, Audible, and Target, among others. Moreover, the book will be available in various formats, including hardcover for $29.99, digital audio for $26.99, compact disc for $39.99, and e-book for $14.99.

More about Matthew Perry

Apart from acting as Chandler in Friends, Matthew Perry has played several roles. He has appeared in various films, including Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. In 2010, he voiced the character Benny in the video game Fallout: New Vegas.

Perry also co-created, co-wrote, produced, and starred in the ABC sitcom Mr. Sunshine, which ran from February to April 2011. Perry also co-developed and starred in the CBS sitcom The Odd Couple, portraying Oscar Madison from 2015 to 2017.

In 1996, Perry, along with other cast members of Friends, won the Screen Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. He also won an Editor's Choice Award in 2000 for the same sitcom. In 2007, he won a Gold Derby Award for the Ron Clark Story in the Television Movie Lead Actor category.

