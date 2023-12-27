Maurice de Mauriac L3 Gold Edition Series: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Maurice de Mauriac L3 Gold Edition Series is a stunning testament to the art of Swiss watchmaking, offering a unique blend of luxury and individuality. Maurice de Mauriac, a renowned Zurich-based watchmaker, has launched this limited series, consisting of five exclusive watches, each distinct in its design and appeal.

Each of the five watches in the L3 Gold Edition Series is a one-of-a-kind creation that exemplifies the brand's uniqueness and craftsmanship. The timepieces are made of premium red gold, which is renowned for elegance and durability.

The allure of the Maurice de Mauriac L3 Gold Edition Series is further enhanced by the option for buyers to choose between manual-wound or automatic bespoke movements.

This level of customization allows each buyer to have a watch that is not just a timepiece but a personal statement. The series is available for purchase now, with the hand-wound version priced at $16,590 and the automatic model costing $17,175.

Available on the official Maurice de Mauriac site, these watches are not just timepieces but symbols of luxury, individuality, and family heritage.

Each watch in the Maurice de Mauriac L3 Gold Edition Series is distinguished by its uniquely colored dial. The range includes Emerald Green, Cherry Blossom, Opalescent White, Spheric Blue, and Spheric Brown. This variety of colors provides a wide array of choices for potential buyers, with each color adding a distinct character to the watch.

The crafting process of these watches is a meticulous journey of casting, grinding, and hand-polishing, emphasizing Maurice de Mauriac's dedication to precision and quality. The precious metal control in Biel, Switzerland, formally stamps each watch as a symbol of authenticity and Swiss artisan quality.

Symbolic Value and Family Legacy

Leonard Dreifuss, the brand director of Maurice de Mauriac and son of its founder, Daniel Dreifuss, emphasizes the symbolic value of the L3 Gold Edition Series. The series is designed to be a link between generations, representing family values and legacy.

These watches are envisioned as heirlooms that can be passed down from grandparents and parents to their children and grandchildren.

The Heritage of Maurice de Mauriac

Maurice de Mauriac has established itself as a sophisticated watchmaker since its inception. Based in Zurich, the brand has been known for its blend of traditional Swiss watchmaking with contemporary design.

The launch of the Maurice de Mauriac L3 Gold Edition Series is a continuation of this heritage, showcasing the brand's ability to create watches that are both modern and timeless.

The Maurice de Mauriac L3 Gold Edition Series offers an extraordinary opportunity for watch enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of Swiss watchmaking excellence.

With prices ranging from $16,590 to $17,175, they represent an investment in both quality and legacy. As Maurice de Mauriac continues to craft watches that speak to the heart of tradition and innovation, the L3 Gold Edition Series stands as a shining example of its commitment to excellence in the world of luxury timepieces.