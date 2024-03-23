Mauricio Umansky addresses separation from Kyle Richards in Buying Beverly Hills season 2 finale

Buying Beverly Hills dropped an all-new season on Netflix on March 22, 2024. The latest season of the real estate reality show follows Mauricio Umansky and his teams who work at The Agency, a real estate brokerage in Beverly Hills, California.

In season 2 of the Netflix show, Mauricio's separation from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was featured on and off. However, in the season finale, the reality star sat down with his daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia to discuss the separation at length.

Mauricio's daughters were unhappy because they felt that their parents lacked communication with one another and were annoyed by having to find out about the separation through TMZ instead of their parents.

"I had an amazing 26 years": Mauricio Umansky describes his relationship with Kyle Richards in Buying Beverly Hills season 2

In the season finale of Buying Beverly Hills season 2, Mauricio and his daughters spent the day hanging out at the house. The reality star told his children that he wanted to make sure he was available for them and more open with them.

Mauricio stated that he knew that his daughters felt that there was a lack of communication from the Buying Beverly Hills star and the daughters agreed. Sophia noted that there had been "a big lack."

Sophia added that Mauricio spoke to TMZ and made an official statement about his and RHOBH star Kyle Richards' separation while the three of them didn't even know about it.

Mauricio told the cameras that the most difficult part was learning how to be more vulnerable. He added that the second most difficult thing for him was "communicating" with his children.

Mauricio told the girls that he thought their mother would have told them already and apologized for the way they had to find out. Sophia pointed out that both their parents needed to talk to them. Mauricio noted the "noise everywhere" was one of the reasons he wanted to be more open with them.

The Buying Beverly Hills season 2 star noted that his children found out at the same time as their friends and the rest of the world. Mauricio added that Kyle told him that she wanted them to be separated and that the rules were that neither of them would ask what the other was doing.

Farrah asked her father if Kyle said that, why did she say it, and asked Mauricio how he felt at the moment. Mauricio admitted to "100%" causing Kyle some pain and said that he wanted to do everything possible to save their marriage.

Sophia felt that her father didn't do anything about it. In response, Mauricio said that he was willing to accept everything that Kyle Richards didn't like and was upset about. Alexia asked whether they ever discussed compromising over issues and Mauricio revealed that he and Kyle hadn't spoken in two months.

Farrah pointed out that it didn't seem like the estranged couple ever knew how to communicate in a way that would make the other person feel heard and listened to but Mauricio disagreed.

He said,

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, and amazing 26 years, and we communicated, and we talked."

Farrah clarified that she meant that things hadn't been great since their issues started and the Buying Beverly Hills star agreed. Mauricio later told his children that he was going to meet up with Kyle Richards soon to talk about things.

Episodes of Buying Beverly Hills are available to stream on Netflix.