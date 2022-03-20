Maury Povich net worth: Fortune explored as 'Maury Show' ends after 31 years

The long-running daytime TV show, Maury, hosted by Maury Povich, is ending after 31 years. The show will reportedly end its production this season. However, it will continue airing repeats in syndication.

The talk show, which deals with social issues and other family-related problems of the show’s guests with an in-studio audience, began airing in 1991 as The Maury Povich Show. It was later renamed Maury in 1998.

Net worth of Maury Povich

The net worth of the former journalist and news anchor, Maury Povich, combined with his wife and fellow entertainer, Connie Chung, is estimated to be around $80 million.

Born on 17 January 1939 in Washington and raised in a Jewish family, Povich graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in television journalism in 1962.

He began his career in radio broadcasting but moved to television in 1966, where he started his career as a sportscaster. He initially did a few shows but rose to fame in 1986 as the host of A Current Affair. He hosted the show till 1990 before working as a host on Maury in 1991. The 83-years-old reportedly gets an impressive salary of $14 million per year for hosting the show.

Besides hosting the talk show, Povich has appeared in a number of films, animated series and television shows, including, How I Met Your Mother, The Jack and Triumph Show, Madea's Big Happy Family, The Imagemaker, The Swinger, Twenty One, among many others.

He even owns a clothing company, production company, promotion companies and is also a publisher.

In terms of real estate, Povich and his spouse bought a 12,500 square-foot house in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C., for reportedly $9 million. The 1929 house with a brick-style construction home features a koi pond, pool, gazebo, gardens and rooftop terrace.

As per Us Magazine, the couple also owns a ranch in Montana and have even bought and sold properties in various locations along the East Coast.

Povich has helped many families resolve their family feuds and announce paternity test results. The show was renewed two years ago through the 2021-2022 TV season. In May 2016, the talkshow celebrated its 3,000th episode, but the show will now mark the end of an era, leaving followers emotional.

