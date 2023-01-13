“Maximum security razors”: Bryan Kohberger cuts on face spark online speculation amid latest court appearance 

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in the Latah County Courthouse on Thursday with cut marks on his face and minor wounds near his neck. During the status hearing, the suspect waived his rights to a speedy trial.

Dressed in an orange prison t-shirt, Bryan only replied with “yes” when the judge asked if he understood his right to have a speedy preliminary hearing within the next 14 days and if he wanted to waive those rights.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin I was in the third row and did not notice the scratches on Bryan Kohberger’s face in court today — but zooming in on the courtroom video they are visible. Trying to find out more — going to be hard with gag order. I was in the third row and did not notice the scratches on Bryan Kohberger’s face in court today — but zooming in on the courtroom video they are visible. Trying to find out more — going to be hard with gag order. https://t.co/bkRuD6WaQt

Bryan’s public defender Anne Taylor said that waiving the rights to a speedy 14-day trial deadline would allow the defense more time to review all the evidence that needs to be considered in the case. She then requested the judge to push back his next court date until June.

Shortly after, the prosecution agreed to the defense request and the judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the week beginning on June 26. During the week of the June hearing, evidence against Bryan Kohberger would be presented for the first time in court.

While details surrounding Bryan’s next hearing were finalized in the Latah County Courthouse, the scratch marks and minor bruises on the suspect’s face sparked speculation online. Some social media users suggested that the cuts came from using “maximum security razors”:

Analyzing the gashes near Bryan’s chin and the wounds to his neck, County Sheriff Richie Skiles told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin that the suspect accidentally gave himself the cuts while shaving his face prior to the court appearance.

The request for a delay in Bryan Kohberger’s hearing came after the defense asked prosecutors to present all discoveries made in the case over the next 14 days, including witness statements, digital media and police reports.

After the judge officially pushed back the hearing until June 26, Bryan was ordered to be held without bond.

Netizens react to cuts on Bryan Kohberger’s face

Cut marks on Bryan Kohberger's face sparked speculation online (Image via CrimeWithKenz/Twitter)

Internet sleuths shared took to Twitter to share their theories about the wounds. While some opined that the marks came from razor cuts, others believed that the wounds were from fingernail scratches, and that Bryan faced “karma” for his crimes involving the students:

M1SSING @M1SSINGPERSONS @cathyrusson He's clean shaven. Looks like karma being administered through cheap, jail razors. @cathyrusson He's clean shaven. Looks like karma being administered through cheap, jail razors.

Mishy @MishyNatalie @BrianEntin I’m sure it’s a cut shaving that’s my opinion @BrianEntin I’m sure it’s a cut shaving that’s my opinion

FoxtrotLimaLima @annyFLLx2 @BrianEntin Probably just a blemish and / or nervous picking @BrianEntin Probably just a blemish and / or nervous picking

Scott Snyder @snyder860 @itsadriienne @CourtTV I'm guessing just from using lousy shaving razors. I'm not surprised this was set out till June. He wants his lawyers to have as much time as possible to prep for anything. @itsadriienne @CourtTV I'm guessing just from using lousy shaving razors. I'm not surprised this was set out till June. He wants his lawyers to have as much time as possible to prep for anything.

AKD087 @akd087 @BrianEntin Not only were there scratches, his demeanor and body language definitely seemed different from last week. @BrianEntin Not only were there scratches, his demeanor and body language definitely seemed different from last week.

Matt Horner @Matt_Horner_QL @BrianEntin Maybe someone didn’t want to wait for justice in the jail cell @BrianEntin Maybe someone didn’t want to wait for justice in the jail cell 👊

Lilia Luciano @lilialuciano I was not close enough to notice these scratches or cuts on suspect Bryan Kohberger's face, but you can see them clearly on the closeup from the video feed. These were not there on January 5th when he appeared in court. I was not close enough to notice these scratches or cuts on suspect Bryan Kohberger's face, but you can see them clearly on the closeup from the video feed. These were not there on January 5th when he appeared in court. https://t.co/4Ogxcq17fk

A sheriff later confirmed to journalist Brian Entin that the cut marks were razor wounds that the suspect received from shaving on the morning of the court appearance.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves (21), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20) and Ethan Chapin (20) at their rented off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

The murder case became a sensation as police opened a manhunt for the suspect over several weeks. Bryan was later connected to the case based on his DNA that was found on a knife sheath left behind at the crime scene as well as his white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the Idaho home where the students were murdered.

The suspect was arrested from his parents’ home Monroe County, Pennsylvania, and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. He was later extradited to Idaho and will now be held at the Latah County Jail.

