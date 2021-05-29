Maya Higa claps back at sexist viewer claiming people only watch her because she's a woman

During one of Maya Higa's Twitch live streams, a random viewer decided to get rude and called her out. He stated that she only has this many viewers because she was a girl.

Suffice to say, things didn't go well, as Maya Higa immediately called the viewer out and dropped the mic on chat, shutting down the sexist remark and leaving viewers cheering on for an encore. This is what she had to say:

"To the person who said that I only have ten thousand viewers because I'm a girl. I have a couple of things to say to you. One: I only have ten thousand viewers cause my boyfriend went offline. Two: I only have ten thousand viewers because there are many other streamers in Austin that people wanna see on my stream, and they think that they are going to bust into the room. Three: I don't even look like a girl."

Following her statement, fans and viewers cheered her for calling the person out and shutting down the sexist remark. The video has gained such popularity that even the Reddit group known as "LivestreamFail" jumped on the bandwagon in support of Maya Higa.

One user said:

"Seriously though, you have to be a really bad person to go into Maya's wholesome stream and mess up the place."

Another stated that the viewer must have gotten lost looking for the Hot Tub section on Twitch.

Who is Maya Higa, and why does the internet love her?

Maya is an American conservationist, falconer, wildlife rehabilitator, and Twitch streamer, among other things. She is the founder of a non-profit exotic animal sanctuary and virtual education center based in Austin, Texas.

Owing to her charitable work towards preserving wildlife, Maya Higa has gained a reputation amongst Twitch streamers and the community for being a fantastic human being.

One Reddit user said:

"I mean, she could sit in front of the computer all day, make tons of money, and not care about anything else, like most successful streamers. Instead, she chose to create a freaking animal sanctuary. A real non-profit organization. Not only that, but she actually works and takes care of these animals. She's legit."

Maya Higa began streaming on Twitch in 2019 and has gained a considerable following on the platform, reaching a staggering 400K plus follower base.

Despite streaming games such as Knockout City from time to time, her primary area of focus is raising funds through charity drives and donations towards wildlife conservation.

I am an insane gamer and I love Knockout city. Join the Knockout City Block Party now! https://t.co/wDR5e0AEqb #KnockoutCityPartner pic.twitter.com/qdKEu0h1hc — Maya (@mayahiga6) May 26, 2021

