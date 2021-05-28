Fake Twitch accounts are scamming viewers by pretending to be Amouranth 

It's no secret that Hot Tub streams have gained a massive viewer base, and Amouranth is the largest name attached to the new section. It was only a matter of time before some accounts tried to scam their way into Amouranth's viewership on Twitch.

With the new Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches section added to the Twitch directory, bot or scam accounts have found a way to try and capitalize on some of the success without any of the work. Fans have found cases of fake accounts using VODs from other streamers to pull in their own views.

VODs are essentially the full past broadcast of a given stream on a Twitch channel. It's an easy way for viewers to go back and watch past broadcasts if they can't make the live stream. Many streamers will also use their VODs for YouTube videos in order to build their own YouTube channels.

In the case of fake accounts in the new Hot Tub section, some channels are simply using VODS that they took and rebroadcasted them on their own channels. This has reportedly already happened to streamers like Amouranth and Indiefoxx. Both Amouranth and Indiefoxx have led the way in the Hot Tub section, with Indiefoxx gaining a ton of ground as a relatively new streamer.

In some cases, the downloading and restreaming of Amouranth VODs appears to be working. Viewers who are unaware would go into the channel, and there have been reports of 200 viewers or more watching the stream at once.

That may not seem like a large number, but the channel will offer up rewards like a free OnlyFans subscription if viewers donate to the channel. Of course, those fake channels are not really Amouranth, and donating will not get a subscription. So far, some channels may still be posting content.

Amouranth and Hot Tub streamers on Twitch

Hot Tub streams have been a point of contention for quite some time on Twitch. In the past two weeks, the issue has seemingly reached a conclusion with plenty of coverage.

First, Amouranth was reportedly suspended from ad revenue on Twitch without being warned. Many believed it was linked to the new algorithm that was brought to Twitch.

Not long after, the Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches section were added to Twitch. Finally, Just Chatting and Hot Tub streams are two separate entities that seem to have solved some problems on the platform, including with Amouranth.