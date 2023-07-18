Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 10 (finale) release date, air time, plot, and more

The 10th and final episode of Mayans M.C. is all set to drop on FX on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The show centers around a young man who gets caught up in a world of crime and violence as he looks to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family and his life.

As the show heads towards its conclusion, viewers can expect a satisfactory ending to what's been a thoroughly engaging and fascinating character study of a man reluctantly drawn into a world of violence. The series has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics over the years.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 10 will conclude the show on a dramatic note

A quick 40-second promo for Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 10 perfectly sets the tone for the grand finale whilst also sharing a glimpse of the numerous shocking events set to unfold in the final episode. Titled Slow to Bleed Fair Son, the final episode is expected to witness some devastating character deaths.

The episode is also expected to focus on the increasingly tense equation between EZ and Angel. Apart from that, not many other details about the upcoming episode are known at this point.

The penultimate episode, titled I Must Go in Now for the Fog is Rising, depicted the shocking death of Angelo's father, Felipe. He died a heroic death as he desperately looked to protect his beloved grandchildren from assassins, but ended up losing his life in the process.

With a lot more events left to be unpacked, it'll be fascinating to see how the show concludes. Viewers can expect an immensely emotional and tragic but rewarding conclusion to the story.

Over the years, critics have praised the show's unique visual style, gripping storyline, and performances by the actors, among numerous other things. The series is a part of the Sons of Anarchy universe.

More details about Mayans M.C. plot and cast

The protagonist of the show is a mysterious and fearless man named EZ, who turns to a life of crime as he seeks revenge against those who murdered his mother and destroyed his life.

The show explores gang violence and many other themes like the futility of crime and the notion of morality, among various other things.

Here's a brief description of the crime drama series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder.''

The synopsis further continues:

''Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.''

The series features F9 star J.D. Pardo in the lead role as EZ, along with several other prominent actors like Sarah Bolger as Emily Galindo, Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes, and Carla Baratta as Luisa "Adelita" Espina, among many more, playing important supporting roles.

Don't forget to catch Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 10 on FX on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.