Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 4 recap: Was EZ the rat? 

Mayans M.C. is currently airing its final season and even though fans are heartbroken that the intriguing show is coming to an end, they are pleased that the ongoing installment has been phenomenal so far. Mayans M.C. is a spinoff of the hit action crime drama, Sons of Anarchy.

The biker club realized that there was a rat among them and that their priority should be to terminate him. Season 5 episode 4, titled I See the Black Light, saw the rat of the club to be revealed as none other than EZ. This episode, which was released on Wednesday, June 7, on FX, was directed by J. D. Pardo and written by Meredith Danluck.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 4 recap: Why was EZ getting paranoid?

Taza revealed to the club that there was a rat among them. EZ knew that this was a major problem but was paranoid about how they were supposed to handle the situation. He was overwhelmed with emotions and wanted to figure out a way to protect the ones he loved and keep everyone safe.

He got into trouble because Sophia thought that someone had dialed 911 when one of the Mayans was going through a major health problem. She managed to save the man herself as the health scare was not major. Neither did anyone call 911. This led to the club giving her hideous glares. She and EZ had an argument because he had triggered her PTSD.

Sophie was also going to confront a face from her past and she was going through a very tough time. With no other option, EZ was sent to the female-led biker club to ask for help. In return, he agreed to give them money and firearms. The club agreed to help but when they began talking about their "Mother," EZ got paranoid again.

Taza went to visit his mother but on the way, met Stephanie, who's been doing much better than before. The duo interacted briefly. Taza gave her a smile and moved on with his day. It certainly felt like this was not their final meeting. Meanwhile, Kate got in touch with Kevin's wife. They both agreed that they need to figure out what exactly happened to Kevin.

Kate discovered one of his tapes, upon playing which she heard EZ bargaining with the cops. He was negotiating a plea deal in exchange for the capture of the Mayans. It is yet to be seen regarding what she is going to do with this revelation.

Meanwhile, Emily prepared to escape with her son but there were constant hindrances in her path. Finally, when it felt like she had escaped, a person from her past, who looked like someone's mother, stopped her and loudly accused Emily of being a murderer.

With no other option, she ran back home and cooked dinner for Miguel.

Mayans M.C. synopsis and cast list

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Mayans M.C. reads as:

"Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder."

It further continues:

"Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made."

Mayans M.C. stars J. D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Max Trujillo, and several others in major roles.

