Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 4 release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 4 of Mayans M.C. season 5 is all set to premiere on FX this Wednesday, June 7, at 10:00 pm ET (tentative time). The series is close to the halfway stage and viewers can expect a lot of action and drama in the upcoming episodes.

The show, set in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy, focuses on the life of a young man named Ezekiel Reyes, aka EZ, whose life is consumed by his desire to seek revenge against a drug cartel. It features J.D. Pardo in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 4 continues to focus on the gang's eventful lives

A quick 42-second promo for Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 4 briefly depicts various key events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled I See the Black Light, the new episode is expected to focus on the Mayans trying to deal with several challenges and dangers pertaining to their new trade.

They also go on to establish an alliance with someone, which could potentially alter the direction of the story. Here's a brief description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''After a fatal error, the Mayans navigate the dangers of their new trade, forcing an unlikely alliance.''

The previous episode, titled Do You Hear the Rain, depicted the gang starting a new trade in order to reclaim the pipeline. As the story continues to get more intense and dramatic, fans can expect a satisfactory conclusion that does complete justice to the show's thematic and philosophical ambitions.

So far, season 5 has received largely positive reviews from fans and critics, thanks to its strong writing, gripping storyline, and performances by the actors, among other things.

More details about Mayans M.C. plot details and cast list

Mayans M.C. tells the story of a young man who is sucked into a world of crime and violence. He and his brother set out to uncover the shocking truth behind their mother's death whilst navigating the many dangers pertaining to a drug cartel. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

''Mayans M.C.'' follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder.''

The description further continues:

''Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.''

J.D. Pardo's performance in the lead role as EZ defines the tone of the show and he's received widespread critical acclaim for his nuanced portrayal of the protagonist. The rest of the cast features actors like Sarah Bolger as Emily Galindo, Carla Baratta as Luisa "Adelita" Espina, Michael Irby as Obispo "Bishop" Losa, and many more.

Catch the new episode of Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 4 on FX this Wednesday, June 7, at 10:00 pm ET.

