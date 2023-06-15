Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 5 recap: Why was EZ beaten up? 

The ongoing season of Mayans M.C. is raw and brutal. Even though it's a classic crime drama, there are a lot of elements in it that make us believe that criminals are just normal human beings. They never wanted to deal drugs or wield guns. It was all due to circumstances. Mayans M.C. is a spinoff of the hit action crime drama television series Sons of Anarchy. According to IMDb, the synopsis of Mayans M.C. reads:

"Set in a post-Jax Teller world, "Mayans MC" sees EZ Reyes, a former golden boy now fresh out of prison, as a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border who must carve out his new outlaw identity."

Season 5, episode 5 of Mayans M.C., titled I Want Nothing but Death, saw EZ getting beaten up in a duel with the Sons of Anarchy. He knew he was in trouble, so he tried to win the loyalty of his club before Creeper revealed the truth to everybody. This episode was directed by Elgin James. It was released on FX on June 14, 2023.

Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 5 recap: What did Miguel say to Angel?

Episode 5 began with Angel, Obispo, and Loza sneak-attacking some Sons of Anarchy members. Angel shot and killed one member and fled the scene. The following day some members of the Grim B*astards showed up at their gate. The Mayans' crew did not trust them, but all Grim B*stards wanted was peace between Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy. However, EZ was unsure about this.

When Angel was riding his motorcycle, he stumbled upon Miguel, who revealed that he knew how the Mayans' raided the cartel's warehouse and kidnapped the drug maker. He asked Angel to tell EZ to stop what he was doing or face Soledad's (Cartel leader) wrath. However, convincing EZ was not easy for Angel.

At an inner circle meeting, Angel proposed cutting ties with the cartel. Everyone except EZ agreed with Angel. EZ handed them all huge bundles of cash and asked them to continue working with the cartel for more cash rewards. Meanwhile, Katie finally revealed to Creeper that EZ was the rat. Creeper was having a hard time believing it.

Angel was getting visibly frustrated that EZ was not backing off. Sofia was worried that he was going to betray EZ. When Devlin's boss told her to back off, she realized she must be close to discovering something important about the crazy Lincoln Potter. She then went to see Miguel and Emily. She even knew that Emily was a liability and she could extract information from her.

Potter was furious with Soledad. He even informed her that Miguel had met with Angel. She then went to Miguel and told him she could destroy her at any moment if he tried to jeopardize her relationship with Potter. EZ arrived at the prison, and Creeper told him he knew he was the snitch.

EZ then grabbed Creeper making the scene look like the latter had attacked him. Creeper was thrown in solitary confinement, and EZ managed to borrow some time. But he was in grave danger.

Mayans and the sons meet up at neutral grounds and decide to have a duel. EZ volunteers to take part in it for the Mayans. The fight was brutal, but EZ won in the end. He might just win the loyalty of his crew before Creeper reveals the truth.

The episode ended with Isaac Packer and Butterfly breaking into the apartment of Letty and Hope. They had previously stolen from Butterfly.

Mayans M.C. stars J. D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, and several others.

