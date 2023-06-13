Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 5: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 5 of Mayans M.C. season 5 is all set to drop on FX on Wednesday, June 14, at 10:00 pm ET (tentative time). The series continues the story of EZ, who navigates various dangers pertaining to the world of cartels. The ongoing final season is expected to be full of action and drama as the story is set to conclude.

So far, the fifth season has received high praise from critics, with many highlighting the show's writing, dramatic plot-twists, and characterization, among other things. It stars J.D. Pardo in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying key supporting characters.

FX's Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 5 will focus on an intense battle between the two gangs

FX dropped the official trailer for Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 5 on June 13, offering a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled I Want Nothing But Death, the upcoming episode is expected to be quite action-heavy as the two gangs will face off for an intense battle that could prove to have devastating repercussions. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per FX's YouTube channel:

''As the war with the SONS escalates, the two clubs square off in a fight to the death.''

The previous episode, titled I See the Black Light, focused on the Mayans gang trying their best to deal with several dangers that arose from having committed a devastating mistake. It also had an intense moment between EZ and Sophia, whose PTSD got triggered suddenly.

The episode largely focused on EZ desperately trying to find out the informer in the gang. It received high praise from critics and viewers and the season is now nicely set up for an eventful second-half.

As the final season is halfway through, fans can expect more intense drama and action in the upcoming episodes and look forward to a satisfying conclusion to what's been a thoroughly entertaining and engaging crime drama series.

More details about Mayans M.C. plot and cast

Mayans M.C. centers around protagonist EZ, who's hellbent on seeking revenge against those who ruined his life. His tumultuous journey in a world replete with crime and violence forms the crux of the story as he tries to carve out his own identity. Here's a short description of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder.''

The synopsis further continues:

''Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.''

Critics have been impressed with the show's gripping plotline, distinctive tone, strong characterization, and performances by the cast, among various other things. The cast features noted actor J.D. Pardo, who portrays the role of protagonist EZ. Featuring alongside him are actors like Michael Irby, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Carla Baratta, and many others.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Mayans M.C. season 5 on FX on Wednesday, June 14, at 10:00 pm ET.

