Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 6 is set to air on FX on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The crime series is a fascinating exploration of the dark side of the human mind. It focuses on the life of a young man who's forced by circumstances to turn to a life of crime and violence.

The series features J.D. Pardo in the lead role, alongside various others playing important supporting characters. Kurt Sutter and Elgin James are the creators of the show. It has received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 6 will depict EZ taking Angel on a mysterious journey

A quick 42-second trailer for Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 6 offers a glimpse of the various thrilling events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled My Eyes Filled and Then Closed on the Last of Childhood Tears, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on EZ, who takes Angel on a mysterious journey that could have devastating repercussions. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''On the anniversary of their mother's death, EZ takes Angel on a fatal journey.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the new episode's plot. The previous episode, titled I Want Nothing but Death, depicted the two clubs getting into a deadly battle. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode reads:

''As the war with the Sons escalates, the two clubs square off in a fight to the death.''

The episode saw Angel murdering one member of the gang, following which he escaped. Meanwhile, tension further rose when Katie told Creeper that EZ was the informant all along.

As the season has arrived at a crucial juncture, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the remaining few episodes. The show is heading towards a bloody conclusion that could result in the death of many fan-favorite characters.

In brief, about Mayans M.C. plot and cast

The crime drama series explores the life of a young man named Ezekiel Reyes, who gets trapped in a world of crime and violence as he sets out to avenge the death of his mother. It depicts the various dangers and challenges he navigates as he fights several evil gangs. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder.''

The synopsis further states,

''Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.''

Actor J.D. Pardo has received critical acclaim for his immensely nuanced performance in the lead role of EZ, which defines the tone of the show. The supporting cast features actors like Michael Irby, Clayton Cardenas, Carla Baratta, and many others.

Don't miss Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 6 on FX on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

