Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 7 release date, time, what to expect, and more

The 7th episode of Mayans M.C. season 5 is expected to drop on FX on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The crime drama series is in its final season and nearing its conclusion. So far, the last season has been receiving rave reviews from viewers and critics, and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the last few episodes of the show.

The series explores the life of a young man named Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, who sets out on a path of revenge and violence after a drug cartel destroyed his family's life. J.D. Pardo stars in the lead role, along with many others essaying key supporting characters. The series is helmed by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 7 will focus on the MC trying to take control of California

FX dropped the official trailer for Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 7 on June 25, 2023, and it offers a peek into the various gripping events set to unfold in the new episode.

Titled To Fear of Death, I Eat the Stars, the upcoming episode will reveal how the gang's attempts at taking control over California take a devastating turn that could have shocking repercussions. Elsewhere, a new member joins the Broken Saints. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''The M.C.'s fight to gain control of California takes a deadly twist; the Broken Saints welcome a desperate newcomer.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are not yet revealed. The previous episode, titled My Eyes Filled and Then Closed on the Last of Childhood Tears, depicted EZ taking Angel on a dangerous journey on their mother's death anniversary.

The story continues to get more twisted and complicated with every episode, and viewers can expect a brutal conclusion to what's been a highly engaging and gripping series about crime, violence, and justice.

More about Mayans M.C. plot and cast

The show centers around a man named Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, who reluctantly gets sucked into a world of crime and violence as she seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family's life. The series explores his character's transition as he becomes more cunning and violent as he deals with several brutal gangs around him. Rotten Tomatoes describes the series as:

"Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.''

J.D. Pardo leads the cast as EZ and his performance has massively impressed critics and viewers. His supporting cast includes actors like Michael Irby, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, and many others.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of Mayans M.C. season 5 on FX on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

