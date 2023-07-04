Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 8: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 8 is expected to drop on FX on Wednesday, July 5, at 10:00 pm ET. The series is all set to end with its current season as viewers wait to find out what would happen to protagonist EZ. Season 5 is replete with many dramatic and shocking plot-twists, garnering widespread praise from viewers and critics.

The show features a highly talented cast, led by J.D. Pardo, who portrays the lead role, along with various others essaying significant supporting characters. The series is helmed by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 8 will focus on the gang uniting for one last time

FX has put out a 42-second trailer for Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 8, and it offers a peek into the many thrilling events set to unfold in the widely anticipated new episode. Titled Her Blacks Crackle and Drag, the upcoming episode will focus on the gang uniting for one last time.

Viewers can expect a lot of action and drama to unfold in the episode as EZ's life reaches its tumultuous ending. Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are known at this point.

The previous episode, titled To Fear of Death, I Eat the Stars, depicted a newcomer joining the Broken Saints, whilst the MC gang's attempts to take over California took a disastrous turn. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''The M.C.'s fight to gain control of California takes a deadly twist; the Broken Saints welcome a desperate newcomer.''

With just a few more episiodes left in the ongoing season, viewers can expect more highly emotional moments to unfold in the show as EZ and the gang's story takes some devastating turns towards the end. The series continues to garner significant viewership and strong reviews from viewers and critics.

In brief, about Mayans M.C. plot and cast

Mayans M.C. tells the dramatic life story of a tragic anti-hero named Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, who sets out on a deadly path to seek revenge aginst those who wronged him and his beloved family. It focuses on the various dangers and challenges that he faces as he's trapped in a brutal and vicious world of violence and crime. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Mayans M.C.'' follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder.''

The description further continues:

''Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.''

The cast is led by noted actor J.D. Pardo, who's been brilliant throughout the five seasons as protagonist Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes. The supporting cast features actors like Michael Irby, Sarah Bolger, Vincent Vargas, and many more.

Catch the upcoming episode of Mayans M.C. season 5 on Wednesday, July 5, at 10:00 pm ET.

