There are two possible outcomes for Mayans M.C.'s currently ongoing season this time around. Either E.Z. will become the new boss or everyone will turn on him. For now, he has been playing strategically but who knows how long he can keep it together. The series, a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, showcases the exploits of the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

The latest episode, titled To Fear of Death, I Eat the Stars, saw Creeper getting killed in prison. He couldn't inform anyone that E.Z. was the rat before getting murdered. Episode 7, directed by Elgin James and written by Vivian Tse, was released on FX on Wednesday, June 28. Its official synopsis read as:

"The M.C.'s fight to gain control of California takes a deadly twist; the Broken Saints welcome a desperate newcomer."

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 7 recap: Why did E.Z. get Jesse killed?

Things looked great for the Mayans; they were preparing themselves for stage two of their operation. Meanwhile, E.Z. traveled to the Broken Saints to bag some supplies and also received an education on their way of life. He even wondered if he should talk to Letty when he spotted her but let it go.

The latter too was laying low because the Sons of Anarchy had sent her there. Her mission was unclear but a lot depended on it. She even saw some people making drugs and got herself in trouble.

Meanwhile, E.Z. instructed Nestor to kill Jesse because he said that she was the rat in the club. The rest of the Mayans caused a scene because they weren't about the entire rat in the group thing. The real rat was in fact E.Z., and only Creeper knew about it. When the latter was released from solitary confinement, he rushed to inform Hank but got killed while getting to the phone.

It was revealed that E.Z. had the prison under control and that the cops were his puppets. Two members of Mayans. M.C. arrived to inquire what had happened but they too got murdered.

Emily was forced to kill the woman whose son Angel had killed. The woman's family questioned and threatened Emily. She just went home and went to sleep with Miguel.

Adelita traveled to Mexico and began shooting at the cartel. For a moment, it looked like she was going to escape but Mini caught up to her and stabbed her multiple times.

Mayans M.C. synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Mayans M.C. reads as:

"Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder.

It further continues:

"Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made."

Mayans M.C. stars J. D. Pardo as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes, Sarah Bolger as Emily Galindo, Michael Irby as Obispo "Bishop" Losa, Carla Baratta as Luisa "Adelita" Espina, Richard Cabral as Johnny "El Coco" Cruz, Raoul Max Trujillo as Che "Taza" Romero and several others. The series was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Poll : 0 votes