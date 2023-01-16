Mayfair Witches episode 2 recap: Is Deirdre dead?

The second episode of Mayfair Witches was released recently. The episode, titled The Dark Place, was directed by Michael Uppendahl and concluded with Deirdre's death, much to the shock of viewers.

Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Jack Huston as Lasher, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, and Jen Richards appear in supporting roles.

This supernatural thriller drama television series is based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches. It follows Rowan, a woman who realizes she has unenforceable powers and sets out on a quest to find her birth parents, so she can discover her true identity.

Let's dive straight into what happened in the second episode of Mayfair Witches.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Rowan got closer to discovering the truth in the new episode of Mayfair Witches

The episode begins with a flashback to the year 1681 in Scotland, where a woman who is an expert in medicine lives with her children. One afternoon, she sends two of her daughters, Suzanne and Florie, to collect some herbs before the sun comes down. While picking the herbs, the younger Florie notices a man standing behind a tree, looking at the siblings.

The older Suzzane tells Florie to close her eyes and recite the name of the herbs she picked. While Florie does this, Suzzane is shown s*xually pleasuring the man. She is visually disgusted at what she is doing, implying that she is forced to do it. This flashback will explain the origin of the witches in upcoming episodes.

Viewers are then transported back to the present day, where Rowan is still trying to search for her birth parents. When she calls the agency she was adopted from and learns that they were not operational when Ellie adopted her, she realizes that her adoptive mother was always lying to her. This breaks her spirit, and to make matters worse, she even begins sensing an evil presence around her.

This evil presence is none other than Lasher, who is constantly keeping tabs on her while communicating with the now increasingly functioning Deirdre Mayfair, who is out of her fugue state but makes sure Delphine and Carlotta Mayfair don't find out about it. Meanwhile, Rowan has been keeping herself busy with work since her mother's passing.

One day, however, Rowan finds out that she has no work scheduled. Upon speaking with Dr. Keeck, she learns that he made that happen by giving her a break and telling her to talk to a psychiatrist called Dr. Davis. When Dr. Davis brings up Daniel Lamle's death, Rowan becomes furious and Dr. Davis begins bleeding.

She immediately leaves her office and goes to her car, where she sees some crows dying and falling on her car. In a state of panic, she goes to the beach and buries the crows, begins crying, and falls asleep on the beach itself.

Meanwhile, Ciprien Grieve has been constantly spying on her in the episode so far.

When she wakes up, she realizes its night time and leaves the beach, but on the way, realizes Grieve is still following her. Upon confronting him, Grieve says that he only wants to help her. Rowan begins fleeing for Greive's safety when he momentarily touches her and passes out after encountering horrific visions.

While Grieve is taken to the hospital, Rowan steals his phone and upon learning about her mother's house in New Orleans, immediately books a flight. Elsewhere, Lasher tells Deirdre Mayfair that Rowan is coming home.

Rowan reaches New Orleans and tries to inquire about the house from locals. Eventually, Grieve tracks her down and asks her to meet, to which she agrees. The next day, Dierdre Mayfair sneaks out of the house and goes to her Uncle Contland's house who gives her room to find her daughter. She tracks Rowan and reaches the hotel.

In the hotel, she sees her aunt, who again tells her that her daughter is dead. However, Dierdre can't be broken now and will meet her daughter this time for sure. Rowan is seen waiting for the elevator to meet Ciprien Grieve, but when the door opens, she sees Dierdre standing there instead.

A happy reunion quickly becomes a tragic one when Dierdre's throat is split, and she dies on the spot with Rowan weeping in agony.

Episode 3 of Mayfair Witches is scheduled to air on January 22, 2023.

