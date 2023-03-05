Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 8 recap: Do Mike and Milo finally meet again?

The latest episode of Mayor of Kingstown saw Mike McLusky meet with the Russian mafia boss, Milo, again. Milo's existence has been questioned for a long time since the prison riot, with several people concluding that he was killed in the violence. But that is far from the truth.

The previous episode saw Bunny getting the royal treatment in prison and Kyle finally being able to spot Iris in a bar. He called his brother to inform him about Iris, but there was no response from the other end.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 8 recap: Did Mike help Bunny get out of prison?

Mike has been taking some time off, but not the healthy kind. He has been drowning in alcohol and roaming the streets of Kingstown like a homeless man. His mother and brother, Kyle, are worried about him. Mike, like a maniac, hands his keys and guns to the bartender at a bar and makes her promise that she would never return them to him.

During Mike's self-proclaimed holiday, life in Kingstown goes on the way it always does. Bunny purchases Raf a keyboard as a thank-you present since the former is getting released. Mariam is concerned about the teenager in juvenile detention, while Milo is having the time of his life. Charlie the serial killer gets his teeth cracked and earns a trip to the dentist.

Bunny gets released, and his crew meets him outside the prison gate. He gets a king's welcome, and the celebrations take place on the roof of the cellphone store. Bunny calls Mike and invites him to the party, but the wrong McLusky brother shows up.

Kyle and a white cop showed up. Kyle and Bunny have a chat, during which Kyle informs him that he is worried about his brother's whereabouts. He thinks that his brother has gone missing. Kyle also revealed that the Mexican leader is dead and, except for Bunny, all the other leaders are still in jail. Bunny thinks Mike is in danger.

Ian picks up Charlie for his trip to the dentist but instead shows up at SWAT Officer Ben Morrissey's place. Ben was shocked to see a serial killer in his home. Ian's plan goes south when in a fit of rage, Charlie snaps Ben's neck and leaves him dead. Ian and Charlie drag the body around and make it look like he was killed in a robbery. All this takes place in broad daylight.

Mike McLusky continues his pub-hopping. Iris is taken to Milo. He is impressed that she earns so much for doing so little. He knows her current work is beneath her, but he is disappointed in her and has no faith in her. Mariam comes to visit Jacob at 5:30 pm but learns that the teenager has been moved out of detention.

A drunk McLusky stumbles upon the drunk widow of a deceased prison guard. Her name is Allison. They talk and spend the night together. Ian and Charlie were hanging out when Ian decides to shoot Charlie in the head. At that moment, Charlie thanks Ian for his kindness, and this made the cop reconsider and put his gun away.

At night, Kyle, Robert, and the guys are playing pool in a bar. Robert is informed that the case against him and the SWAT team has been dropped. Bunny calls Kyle and informs him that, according to his sources, nobody has placed a target on the latter's brother. Ian walks into the bar, and everyone toasts in the end. Ian does not reveal what happened to him throughout the entire day.

When Mike leaves Alison's place, someone begins following him. Kyle and Ian drink coffee in Mike's waiting room and discover his phone. Now both are frustrated as he is nowhere to be found. Mike notices the car following him and walks into the bar where he kept his keys and gun. While leaving, he tells the bartender to lock all doors and windows.

He is chased by the car, but he manages to get the upper hand by shooting a couple of rounds. It turns out the driver is none other than CO Davidson, the AB-sympathizing guard he ordered to stand down.

McLusky gets on a bus and takes a seat while the gun is still in his hand. Suddenly Milo shows up and says,

"I heard you've been looking for me."

The episode of Mayor of Kingstown ends here.

Episode 9 of Mayor of Kingstown will air next Sunday, March 12.

